Homicide: Life on the Street, produced by Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson, is finally streaming on Peacock. The show is known for strong serialized storytelling, but one of its best episodes, "Bop Gun," can be appreciated even by viewers who don’t watch the rest of the series. On Peacock, it’s the fourth episode of Season 2, which reflects the production order. But, it originally aired as the Season 2 premiere. However, it likely aired out of order because NBC executives wanted to take advantage of a huge guest star: Robin Williams. “Bop Gun” is the first Homicide: Life on the Street episode to focus on one standalone story. Although Homicide’s previous approach to storytelling is part of what makes it so groundbreaking, there’s no denying that, in this case, making a standalone episode paid off; the simple story makes for a memorable episode that allows Robin Williams to shine.

Robin Williams Plays a Grieving Husband on 'Homicide: Life on the Street'

In "Bop Gun," Robin Williams plays Robert Ellison, a tourist whose wife is murdered in front of him and his two children. While previous episodes of Homicide focused on the detectives and treated witnesses and victims as tertiary characters, this one allowed a victim’s husband to be a fleshed out character with an arc of his own. This change in focus leads to great scenes that serve as a showcase for Robin Williams’ talent. In one particularly strong scene, Ellison overhears Beau Felton (Daniel Baldwin) bragging about how much overtime he’ll make working the case of Ellison’s wife’s murder. An emotional Ellison asks that Felton be removed from the case, but Lieutenant Al “Gee” Giardello (Yaphet Kotto) explains to him that detectives have to be emotionally detached in order to do their job.

In another scene, Tim Bayliss (Kyle Secor) tries to interview Ellison’s young children. The children are clearly upset and Ellison intervenes, telling Bayliss that the interview is too hard on them. Williams brings a fierce protectiveness and strength to the character, while still showing his vulnerability and how much he’s falling apart after this tragedy. The scene afterward where Ellison takes his family back to their hotel and tries to speak to the children is heart-wrenching. An exhausted Ellison listens as his daughter, who's too young to understand what happened, says that they can't go home without their mother. The fact that the episode follows the family back to their hotel room instead of staying with the cops speaks to unusual structure comparatively. In a blog post, David Simon, who co-wrote the episode, said that the episode underwent a serious revision after Robin Williams was cast. He states, “One does not acquire Robin Williams in order to have him off-screen in every other scene.”

Robin Williams’ ‘Homicide’ Episode Allowed the Series To Approach a Different Point of View

The episode highlights every painful detail of having to participate in a murder investigation while in the throes of grief. In one scene, Ellison is frustrated with himself after he fails to identify the suspects. Despite his efforts, he doesn’t remember their faces. Later, he sees his wife in the morgue and is horrified when he notices that her clothes and wedding ring have been removed. Over and over, “Bop Gun” shows how things that are routine for homicide detectives are overwhelming and ghoulish to those affected by the murders. Williams walks the line of showing the depth of Ellison’s grief without veering into melodrama.

Robin Williams’ filmography is filled with performances that deftly combine comedy and pathos, but in this case, he sticks strictly to pathos. The purely dramatic approach completely works, and the performance brings something to Homicide that was missing previously. The episode, anchored by Williams’ performance, emphasizes the importance of what these detectives do. Just as Gee explained to Ellison that these detectives need a sense of detachment to function, Homicide is imbued with a sense of detachment because of its realistic approach. The way that the show portrays these detectives as desensitized from the grind is a strength, but “Bop Gun” brilliantly jars the characters and viewers by reminding them of the stakes of dealing with murders. Even for viewers who aren’t normally fans of police procedurals, the guest performance and the more reflective, heartbreaking story make this episode well worth watching.

Robin Williams Helped Save 'Homicide' From Cancellation

In the Washington Post, columnist John Carmody speculated that Williams appeared in the episode as a favor to producer Barry Levinson. This makes sense because Robin Williams previously worked with Levinson on the films Good Morning, Vietnam and Toys. But, in an interview with The New York Times, Williams said that he took the role because the script was so powerful. He also said he found the performance draining. Williams told The New York Times, “It was kind of brutal. You would finish a day and still be in a kind of state. You'd want to go back to the hotel and call home immediately to make sure everyone was all right.” In the interview, he also complimented Homicide’s unique style, saying, “Visually, it was just so different from anything else on television.”

At the time the episode was conceived, Homicide was struggling with ratings. This is why Homicide Season 2 is only four episodes long. But, bringing in Robin Williams and focusing on an approachable, standalone story paid off. “Bop Gun” was seen by 33 million people, according to Homicide: Life on the Street: The Unofficial Companion by David Kalat. This contributed to the show being renewed for a third season. In addition to being a ratings boom, the episode was also a critical success, with reviews praising both Robin Williams’ performance and the writing’s portrayal of a grieving family. The episode won a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Screenplay of an Episodic Drama and Robin Williams received an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series. “Bop Gun” also has another big guest star, although he was an unknown at the time. A 13-year-old Jake Gyllenhaal, whose father Stephen Gyllenhaal directed the episode, plays Ellison’s son. The role is too small to really show glimpses of Gyllenhaal’s potential, but it’s fun seeing him so young.

With Homicide: Life on the Street now on Peacock, it's a great time to binge the groundbreaking series. But, if taking on all seven seasons sounds overwhelming, "Bop Gun" is a perfect one-off episode to watch. Although it's just a guest role, the episode gives Robin Williams' character so much depth that it ranks among his best dramatic performances.

Homicide: Life on the Street is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

