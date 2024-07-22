The Big Picture Homicide: Life on the Street will finally be available to stream, exclusively on Peacock starting August 19, 2024.

The series has been remastered in HD, overcoming music licensing issues that have plagued other legacy shows seeking to stream.

An ensemble cast led by Braugher, Secore, Kotto, and Belzer stars in a gritty, downbeat police procedural beloved by critics and fans alike.

Earlier this year, David Simon revealed that the acclaimed 1990s crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street was finally going to be available to stream - and now we know when and where you can watch it. The series will stream exclusively on Peacock, and all 122 episodes and the movie-length finale will be available on August 19. The entire series has been fully remastered in HD.

Although the series has been available on DVD for some time, it has been unavailable to stream thanks to its extensive use of licensed popular music. Music licensing rights for legacy shows, which were written into contracts long before media streaming existed, have befallen a number of once-popular series that have failed to make the transition into the world of streaming. As has been seen with recent streaming hits like Suits, streaming is a medium that can give old shows new life, and bring them to an entirely new audience. However, a number of streaming holdouts have recently worked out their music licensing issues and become available to stream; examples include the 1980s hits L.A. Law and Moonlighting, which are both now streaming on Hulu.

What Is 'Homicide: Life on the Street' About?

Close

Based on Simon's non-fiction book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, Homicide: Life on the Street follows the cases of the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit. The show featured a large ensemble cast, with Lt. Al Giordello (Yaphet Kotto) riding herd over an unruly and eccentric crew of detectives. Most prominently featured were partners Tim Bayliss (Kyle Secor) and Frank Pembleton (Andre Braugher), who were famed for their ability to extract confessions from suspects in the precinct's interrogation room, nicknamed "The Box". Other notable cast members included Richard Belzer, Melissa Leo, Ned Beatty, Clark Johnson, and Giancarlo Esposito. Grittier and more downbeat than typical cop shows of its day, Homicide was never a huge ratings success, but its persistent critical acclaim and devoted fanbase kept it on the air for seven seasons; upon its conclusion in 1999, a feature-length TV movie aired in 2000 to wrap up the show's storylines and reunite its cast members.

Belzer's acerbic, neurotic John Munch was the series' breakout character - literally. After Homicide ended, Belzer became a cast member on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, relocating from Baltimore to New York City, where he served with distinction for fifteen seasons before retiring. Homicide and Law & Order had already been established as taking place in the same "universe", as the shows crossed over four times during the former's run. As Munch, Belzer also guest starred on The X-Files, The Wire, and Arrested Development.

Homicide: Life on the Street will stream on Peacock starting August 19, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.