The Big Picture NBC has cleared the music rights for Homicide: Life on the Street to stream, allowing the cast to "regain a full share of their legacy."

The show, based on David Simon's non-fiction book, had a grittier feel than other cop shows of its time.

It features an ensemble cast including Andre Braugher, Richard Belzer, Yaphet Kotto, and Ned Beatty. Stay tuned for streaming details.

It's considered to be one of the greatest cop shows of all time, and it paved the way for HBO's The Wire, but it's never streamed on any platform before. That's about to change. Creator David Simon has revealed that NBC has now cleared the way for Homicide: Life on the Street to be sold to a streamer.

Simon revealed the news on Twitter, explaining that NBC had secured the show's music rights. Music licensing can be a tricky proposition for shows that were made before the advent of streaming, especially ones, like Homicide, that made extensive use of popular music; in recent years, the tangled rights to L.A. Law and Moonlighting have been resolved, exposing them to a new generation of viewers on streaming. Simon added that everyone who worked on the show can now "regain a full share of their legacy", and singled out four actors from the show who have since died; Andre Braugher, Richard Belzer, Yaphet Kotto, and Ned Beatty. The show was based on Simon's non-fiction book, Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, which he wrote after shadowing Baltimore's homicide unit for a year. Simon would go on to write for the TV series, and eventually became its story editor; after Homicide ended, he moved from NBC to HBO, where he created The Wire.

What Is 'Homicide: Life on the Street' About?

Close

Created by Paul Attanasio and executive produced by Barry Levinson, Homicide: Life on the Street was a police procedural that centered around the homicide unit of the Baltimore police force. It was shot entirely on-location in Baltimore, making the city and its idiosyncrasies a vital part of the series. The show featured an ensemble cast of actors, including Braugher, Kotto, Beatty, Belzer, Kyle Secor, Clark Johnson, Melissa Leo, Reed Diamond, Michelle Forbes, and Giancarlo Esposito. The show had a grittier feel than other contemporary cop shows, and major cases would at times be left unsolved, giving it a tinge of realism. It was critically acclaimed, but thanks to its unconventional nature and Friday-night time slot, it was never a massive ratings success. However, it endured, staying on the air for seven seasons and 122 episodes before concluding with a TV movie in 2000.

Homicide crossed over with fellow NBC procedural Law & Order four times over the course of its run; after Homicide ended, Belzer's character John Munch transferred to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he was a mainstay for fifteen seasons. The character also turned up on The Beat, The Wire, and The X-Files.

Homicide: Life on the Street is finally coming to streaming, but no streamer or release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.