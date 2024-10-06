The acclaimed series Homicide: Life on the Street is finally streaming on Peacock. The groundbreaking police procedural produced by Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson is based on the non-fiction book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets by journalist David Simon, who went on to create The Wire. The ensemble cast includes Richard Belzer, Andre Braugher, and Melissa Leo. Many of the cases on the show were lifted from the real cases in Simon’s book. The most scandalous case in the book was the story of Geraldine Parrish. This real case was turned into a subplot about a woman named Calpurnia Church (Mary Jefferson) in the Season 1 episodes “Gone for Goode” and “Son of a Gun.”

In the show, Calpurnia is accused of having multiple husbands and family members killed for the insurance money. But the real story is even more shocking than what happens on the show. The case started as an extortion case in which Geraldine's name didn't even come up, but a search turned up much more. Some of the details were likely left out of the show because they would have been too wild for people to believe.

Geraldine Parrish Was "The Case to End All Cases"

In Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, David Simon describes the Geraldine Parrish case as, "The case to end all cases, the investigation that raises the act of murder to the level of theatrical farce." The primary investigator on the case was Detective Donald Waltemeyer, who loosely inspired the character of Meldrick Lewis (Clark Johnson) in Homicide: Life on the Street.

According to Simon's book, the case began when a 28-year-old named Dollie Brown reported that her uncle wanted $5,000 to keep her from being killed by a contract killer. The cops didn’t understand why anyone would want to kill a woman with no money like Dollie Brown, but someone had tried to kill her twice. At first, Waltemeyer believed that Dollie being the victim of two attacks was a coincidence and that her uncle was trying to capitalize on her unfounded fears that it was a coordinated attack. He had Dollie wear a wire, arrested her uncle for extortion, and closed the case. Police only looked at the case again when Rodney Vice, the defendant in an unrelated murder, tried to get a lesser sentence by sharing information with the police. He informed the police that he knew a contract killer who had been working for a woman named Geraldine for several years. In his testimony, he mentioned that Geraldine's niece wouldn’t die no matter how many times the killer tried. Waltermeyer checked with Dollie and confirmed that her aunt was Geraldine Parrish.

After Vice spoke to the detectives, they started looking over open murder files from the past three years. The murders of Geraldine’s brother-in-law and an old woman who’d rented a room in her house had never been solved, and a motive had never been found. As reported in The Washington Post, the two contract killers that Geraldine hired for those murders were arrested. But, after solving two murders, police realized this story was even bigger and began a special investigation into Geraldine.

When detectives conducted detailed interviews with Gerladine’s family, they couldn’t believe what they heard. None of the family seemed surprised, and everyone knew what she was doing. In fact, as Simon writes, many family members, tenants, friends, and neighbors had signed insurance policies where Geraldine was the beneficiary. They discovered that her family members feared her in part because they believed she had special powers and understood voodoo.

Geraldine Parrish Terrorized Family, Tenants, and Even Married Her Own Nephew

A search of Geraldine’s house recovered a huge stockpile of papers documenting all the insurance policies she was benefiting from, but it also turned up several marriage licenses. Police discovered that Geraldine was married to five men simultaneously, two of whom were living with her and were taken downtown as witnesses. The police couldn’t believe the details when they interviewed the two men. One of the men, Johnnie Davis, was intimidated into marriage and lived in the basement of her house while Geraldine took his disability checks every month. The other man was Geraldine's own nephew, Milton Baines, who obviously did not want to marry his aunt. However, Geraldine threatened to put a voodoo curse on him. Another one of Geraldine's husbands, Reverend Rayfield Gilliard, was already dead when the Parrish investigation began. According to The New York Times, he died only fifteen days after marrying Geraldine. She received his social security benefits, his house, and about $1,000.

On Homicide: Life on the Street, they streamlined the story by having Calpurnia’s niece tell the police outright that her aunt was the one who demanded $5,000 from her and having her directly reveal that her aunt has five husbands and has taken out life insurance policies on all of them. Later, in the episode "Son of a Gun," the detectives go over just how many life insurance policies Calpurnia was benefitting from. By condensing the case into just a few scenes, the show undersold how many wild twists and turns there were in this investigation. The thorough probe took up six months of Waltemeyer's career and led to the re-opening of many seemingly unrelated cases from the prior three years. The Calpurnia Church storyline is one of many Homicide: Life on the Street cases lifted directly from David Simon’s non-fiction book. While the show is known for realism, in some cases the real story is stranger than fiction.

Homicide: Life on the Street is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.

