The Big Picture Discover chilling murder cases in Homicide: Los Angeles, arriving on Netflix July 16.

The new installment of the series follows legendary cases like Phil Spector and Gavin Smith in the new docuseries.

Dive into the world of headline-making murders with Homicide: Los Angeles, executive produced by Dick Wolf.

Over the last few years, Netflix has been one of the top destinations for audiences to get their true crime fix. From limited series like Making a Murderer and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel to feature-length productions including The Girl in the Picture and Lover, Stalker, Killer, the streamer has been knocking it out of the park, delivering spin-chilling, intriguing, and downright unsettling content. Soon, the platform will bring another infamous murder case to your queue with Homicide: Los Angeles arriving on July 16. A brand-new trailer begins to piece together the puzzles behind headline-making murders involving famous names in The City of Angels.

Focusing on a number of different slayings that took place in the titular county over the last four decades, the trailer for Homicide: Los Angeles features interviews with the detectives, prosecutors, and - most importantly - friends and family of the victims to talk about their connection to these horrifying cases. Many will know the story of legendary record producer, Phil Spector, who, after a lengthy career working with bands including The Ronettes, The Beatles, and Ramones, was found guilty of the murder of Lana Clarkson. The story of the man behind the facade, Spector’s tale, is just one of many that audiences will learn about in Netflix’s upcoming series. Other clips of the docuseries featured in the trailer focus on the mysterious disappearance and death of Fox executive Gavin Smith and the murder of a young mother named Teresa Boudreaux.

This is the second installment to come from what could easily move into franchise territory, as Homicide: Los Angeles was preceded by Homicide: New York, which arrived earlier this year. When you look at the folks involved with your latest true crime binge, it isn’t a surprise at all that the project has become such a hit with fans. The second installment of the docuseries comes from Law & Order creator, Dick Wolf, who made his fortune from police and courtroom dramas, many of which found inspiration in headline-making cases like these. Wolf executive produces the production alongside Tom Thayer, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, and Adam Kassen.

What To Watch Before 'Homicide: Los Angeles'

With the arrival of Homicide: Los Angeles being a little over a month away, audiences may be looking to other productions to bide their time. Of course, checking out Wolf’s first foray into docuseries with Netflix, Homicide: New York, should be required viewing as, over five episodes, it tells unbelievable and horrific stories of both notorious and under-the-radar cases in The Big Apple. Other favorites on the streamer include Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, Amanda Knox, and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey - just to name a few.

Check out the trailer for Homicide: Los Angeles above and catch the five-part binge-worthy production when it arrives on Netflix on July 16.

