For almost a decade, streaming giant Netflix has continued to solidify itself as a home for terrific true crime content. From the instantly viral premiere of Making a Murderer in 2015, the service has continually generated incredibly well-made docuseries like The Keepers, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, The Tinder Swindler, and The Murdaugh Murders. While other platforms have struggled to generate programs that capture the world's attention, Netflix has the ability to create shows that don't rush through the details, taking the time to give their interviewees and the victims of the crimes they're discussing the time and attention they deserve. Their newest docuseries, Homicide: New York hopes to accomplish this same goal, as it discusses the infamous murders that have occurred in New York City throughout its history.

Over the course of five episodes, Homicide: New York will not only highlight these crimes but allow those who saw them firsthand to tell their side of the story. It is this fact that we will hear from the detectives and prosecutors whose careers were defined by these cases, that makes the series eye-catching. So often, there simply isn't enough depth to true-crime series, as producers pick an interesting topic but fill the remainder of their runtime with the opinions of those who have only studied or knew someone affected by the crime. Because of this, audiences are subject to hearing the same information repeated over and over again, and they switch the series off before they reach the end. Created by Dick Wolf Productions, the team behind the insanely popular and never-ending franchise, Law & Order, Homicide: New York will be followed later this year by Homicide: Los Angeles. For all the answers to your big questions about the upcoming series, check out the details below.

Image via Netflix

Homicide: New York premieres on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Netflix's subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month and go to $22.99 per month, depending on your plan. Like most Netflix originals, all five episodes of Homicide: New York will be released at once, so you won't have to wait between episodes to find out how the central mystery will unravel.

Is There a Trailer for 'Homicide: New York'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first trailer for Homicide: New York was released by Netflix on March 4, 2024. While the trailer doesn't give much away, it does a terrific job of translating the seriousness of the subjects that will be discussed throughout its five episodes. To get a peek at the series, check out the trailer below. Warning: difficult topics are discussed.

What Is 'Homicide: New York' About?

Image via Netflix

Homicide: New York takes the best part of every true-crime show - hearing from those who were on the scene - and makes it the central part of its premise. The docuseries will tackle different true crimes that grabbed headlines across the city over the years, hearing from the detectives and prosecutors who had to face these unthinkable acts head-on. Often becoming career-defining moments for them, these law enforcement officials played crucial roles in finding justice for the victims of these crimes.

Later this year, a second Homicide show will arrive on Netflix: Homicide: Los Angeles. This version of the show will have an identical premise to its New York counterpart, except it will face the infamous murder cases Los Angeles has faced over the years.

The official synopsis for the series from Netflix reads:

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

Who Is Making 'Homicide: New York'?

Image via Netflix

Created by Dick Wolf, Homicide: New York has a slew of reality television veterans, including Dan Volpe (Below Deck), Tom Thayer (BTK: Confessions of a Cereal Killer), Dan Cutforth (Top Chef), Adam Kassen (Criminal Confessions), Jane Lipsitz (Project Runway), Nan Strait (Top Chef Jr.), and Alexandra Spector (America's Most Wanted).

What Is Dick Wolfe Most Known For?

Now that producer Dick Wolf has conquered network television, it only makes sense that he is trying his hand in the streaming world. From his very start in television in 1985, Wolf has been working on crime shows. His first television credit was as a script consultant and writer for the cop drama, Hill Street Blues, followed by co-producing and writing for Miami Vice for five years. Even with his continued success throughout the 80s, it was Wolf's creation of Law & Order in 1990 that solidified him as a television icon. The series has surpassed Gunsmoke as the longest-running drama in American television history, running for 494 episodes from 1990 to 2024.

The series' formulaic episodes, in which the first half of the show is spent hunting down the criminals and the second half spent covering their prosecution, are a huge part of what made the show so successful. Add the terrific performances from its lead actors, like Sam Waterston, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Jerry Orbach, and it's no wonder why the program lasted so long. While even producing one series as successful as Law & Order is rare, Wolf didn't stop there. The Law & Order world expanded with Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: Criminal Mind, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: LA, Law & Order: UK, Law & Order: True Crime, Law & Order: Toronto Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit. With the creation of Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit, the producer outdid himself, as the spin-off would go on to surpass its predecessor as the longest-running scripted primetime drama series with 540 episodes.

In addition to his Law & Order empire, Wolf created the hit shows Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., as well as FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Now locked into an incredible first-look deal with Universal Productions that runs through 2027, fans can expect many more shows from the powerhouse producer. Over the past forty years, Wolf has proven himself a television juggernaut, his name on any series now standing as the seal of a quality project.