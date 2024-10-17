Prolific writer and producer Dick Wolf is already known for his "ripped from the headlines" episodes in shows like Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, but his new docuseries on Netflix keeps the lens front and center on the frequently shocking but true stories that are actually the headlines. Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles premiered their five-episode series in March and July respectively, and each episode gives viewers an in depth look at some of the grisliest crimes spanning decades, going all the way back to the 1980s.

While Wolf and his team have dabbled in true crime before, Homicide feels like a true companion to the Law & Order franchise. As is expected in most true-crime documentaries, the cases are memorable, heartbreaking, and compelling. But Homicide also highlights something else that Wolf is known for — interesting characters. The series interviews detectives and other law enforcement officers, as well as prosecutors that took on these cases that defined their careers and, in many ways, changed their lives forever.

'Homicide' Offers a Winning 'Law & Order' Formula and Compelling Real-Life Characters

Although it may seem odd that shows like Law & Order: SVU have become known as “comfort watches,” there is certainly a satisfying feeling after watching an episode. Without fail, audiences know what they’re getting -— the Dick Wolf formula of seeing a crime take place, followed by the subsequent investigation, before delving into the prosecution of the case. In many ways, Homicide follows a very similar formula. Even though Homicide doesn’t feature Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) or Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) solving these heinous crimes, fans of the Law & Order franchise will still be drawn in, not only by the fascinating case, but also by the people involved in it.

These people aren't just talking heads regurgitating facts and timelines about the cases. Hearing the real-life story straight from the mouths of NYPD officers with their thick New York accents dropping occasional F-bombs (obviously not something you can get on NBC), it infuses a whole other kind of honesty and realism in their stories. It’s hard not to get emotional when hearing these gruff officers choke up when recounting the story of what they saw at a crime scene or how difficult it was to tell the victims' families that they lost a loved one. There’s a humanity infused that even the best scripted shows can’t replicate completely. It also helps that each one of these interviewees is an incredible storyteller in their own right, recounting memories they have, spanning from heartbreaking to hilarious.

Fans will be completely engrossed as NYPD Lieutenant Roger Parrino recounts the story of being called to a horrific crime scene in an apartment above the Carnegie Deli while he was at his son's baseball game, or how death investigator Barbara Butcher explains the methodical yet empathetic way of how she examines evidence. There's also NYPD Detective Rob Mooney, a life-long fan of the Grateful Dead, who credits the band for the kind of detective he became, and New York native Detective Irma Rivera, who believes there's good in everyone, even the criminals who commit such heinous crimes.

'Homicide: Los Angeles' Moves Its True-Crime Focus Westward

There's no question that Homicide: New York has a very specific feel to it that makes it stand out, but don't sleep on the second installment, Homicide: Los Angeles. Sure, the cases are certainly more high profile, involving studio heads and music moguls, but the detectives investigating the cases are just as dedicated to seeking justice for their victims. Homicide: Los Angeles focuses on murders that took place over the course of four decades, including the 2003 high profile murder of Lana Clarkson by former record producer Phil Spector.

It's fascinating to hear from retired LASD homicide detectives like Mark Lillienfeld, who is interviewed for two separate cases in this docuseries, as he talks about being a rookie cop on a cold case unit for the 1988 murder of race car driver Mickey Thompson and his wife Trudy Thompson. Years later, in 2003, he'd be put on the Spector case, as a more seasoned detective. Other notable characters are Rich Tomlin, an LASD homicide detective who talks about the struggles of being a father to young kids when he became a rookie detective back in 1999, and LASD homicide Detective Karen Shonka, who talks about needing to work twice as hard as her male counterparts when she was hired in 1986.

Despite some of the high profile cases of prominent people, Homicide does a great job humanizing the victims by interviewing their families and friends and showcasing how justice was served to the perpetrators. Some of the detectives admit the job has taken a toll on them, while some voice regret and things they may have done differently. The series also does a great job at highlighting the vast space that Los Angeles is, as well as the socioeconomic differences that fall into the Sheriff Department's jurisdiction. Like its counterpart, Homicide: Los Angeles delivers on what Law & Order fans love about those shows, despite trading out the city that never sleeps for Tinseltown.

What 'Homicide' Gives Audiences That 'Law & Order' Can't

Something that the Law & Order franchise frankly doesn't have enough time to focus on is the victim's family and who they were before they were murdered. Of course, there are a few scenes where detectives are speaking to the friends and relatives of the victim and, in some cases, the survivors of the crime, but the nature of dramatic television tends to focus on the series regulars of the show more than the guest stars only there for one episode. Thankfully, Homicide takes the time it has to interview the families and friends who lost a loved one to these horrific crimes, and while that is a usual fixture of true-crime, Homicide does an exceptional job at showcasing the victims and who they were before the tragedy that took their lives.

Something else that stands out is how each series ends. In the last few moments of episode five, the detectives, most of them retired, sit together at a bar and reminisce on their time working together and solving these cases. They discuss how being homicide detectives took an emotional toll on them and how they were able to cope. Detective Karen Shonka even talks about coming back out of retirement because she missed it so much. Scripted shows obviously can't waste their precious screen time on characters who aren't actively working the cases, so Homicide finds a way to add another layer of humanity to these real life characters in a genuine and fascinating way.

It can be argued that Dick Wolf and the shows he's created have contributed substantially to the rise in true crime interest over the years, so it's no surprise that Homicide delivers on what makes his shows great. According to producer Jane Lipsitz, there's "so much potential" for more seasons of Homicide, which should keep those die-hard Law & Order fans tuning in again and again.

Both seasons of Homicide — New York and Los Angeles — are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

