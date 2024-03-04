The Big Picture Dick Wolf's new Netflix docuseries Homicide: New York delves into real-life murder cases from the perspectives of detectives and prosecutors.

The gritty and shocking tales of Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles will leave viewers aghast at the darkest pits of humanity.

After years of success in dramatized crime shows, Wolf's move into true crime with Netflix is a natural and long-awaited progression.

Since 1990, Dick Wolf’s name has been synonymous with Law & Order, one of the most celebrated crime drama procedurals of all time, and all the spin-offs to come with it. Taking notes from some of the most gripping headlines over the last few decades, the show has never fully delved into a true-crime story. But that’s all about to change as, along with Alfred Street Industries, Wolf is attaching his name and production company, Wolf Entertainment, to a new Netflix docuseries titled Homicide. Split into two parts, Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles will tell gritty and stranger than fiction tales of stomach-churning murder cases from the perspectives of the detectives and prosecutors. A first-look trailer pushes audiences into the case files alongside those who know them best.

Evil takes human form in the teaser as we hear from various law enforcement officials (in very thick New York accents) about the jaw-dropping cases that shaped their careers. Their retelling of events will leave viewers aghast at the lowest and darkest pits of humanity with shocking revelations from first-hand experiences. Seeking justice by any means necessary, the folks on the front lines were up to the task of tracking down the killers - even as the amount of cases piled up around them. The can-do spirit of the prosecutors and detectives leading the charge is palpable in the trailer, with their drive pushing them every step of the way.

The story begins on the East Coast, with Homicide: New York celebrating its premiere on March 20. The season will consist of five episodes, each one chronicling one of the city’s biggest and most publicized murder cases. After the scales of justice are weighed in the Big Apple, Wolf and the rest of the team behind Netflix’s latest true crime project will set their sights on the City of Angels. Like its New York counterpart, Homicide: Los Angeles will focus on five unbelievable murders that took place in LA county. As of right now, no specific date has been revealed for the second batch of episodes, but 2024 has been set as a release window.

Netflix and Dick Wolf: A Match Made In Heaven

After hitting success after success on networks including CBS and NBC, the next rational move for Wolf is to step into the land of streaming. Moving the dial even further, we almost can’t believe that it’s taken this long for Wolf to stand behind a true crime docuseries. For years his productions have explored the dramatized world of the criminal underbelly with shows like FBI, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D., and more, making the transition into real-life stories a natural and easy one.

Check out the first trailer for Homicide: New York below and tune into Netflix on March 20 to uncover the truth alongside the detectives and prosecutors.