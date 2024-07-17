The Big Picture Producer Jane Lipsitz discusses potential new locations for future seasons of Homicide docuseries.

The cities of New York and Los Angeles play a significant role in informing the series' character.

Filming differences between Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles are revealed by Lipsitz.

Netflix’s riveting true crime docuseries, Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles keep on being all the rave on the streamer with fans no doubt expecting more seasons of both shows. In light of their popularity, producer and Alfred Street Industries co-founder Jane Lipsitz discusses the future of the franchise with TV Insider, revealing the possibility of more installments and the cities in which they may be set.

When asked if future seasons of the Homicide series would be set again in New York and Los Angeles, Lipsitz admits her attachment to these cities while also mentioning a few other locations that have been examined. She says, "I’m obviously very attached to the current group of characters that we have right now because you’re getting to know them. I do love the way that the cities kind of inform the whole character of the series. We looked into Las Vegas. We looked into Dallas, Miami, and Chicago."

According to Lipsitz, "there’s so much potential for the future" of the docuseries, and despite looking into these other cities, she believes returning to the Big Apple and the City of Angels would be the right decision. However, she would also love the team to explore Chicago and Vegas. Speaking of the development of each episode in Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles, Lipsitz further explains that her team was "really focused" on the contributors as they wanted the best storytellers who could talk about the cases in such a way that they got viewers to understand the details while also having "their own sort of personal narrative attached to that."

The Cities Play A Character In The 'Homicide' Series

Later in the interview, Lipsitz divulges the difference in filming Homicide: New York compared to Los Angeles, which involved a sheriff’s department rather than a police department. She elaborates, "When we came to Los Angeles, it was different because we were working with the sheriff’s department, not the NYPD. Once we identified that was the division of law enforcement we were going to work with in Los Angeles, we started narrowing in on both prosecutors and investigators. And then also, at the same time, identified what amazing cases that they were involved in Los Angeles."

And reverting to how significant New York and Los Angeles are in developing the plots for the production, Lipsitz shares, "The cities play a character in themselves. There’s a totally different narrative that exists in the LA version. LA’s obviously the home of Hollywood and smoke and mirrors and celebrity, and it infiltrates both what the investigators are dealing with, as well as the DAs. We did want to identify one celebrity case, and Phil Spector was the one that was also connected to the sheriff’s department."

Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles are currently available to watch on Netflix. Check out the latter's official trailer above!