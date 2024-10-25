Who doesn't love a holiday special? Roku's hit home makeover series, Honest Renovations, will be making spirits bright in the all-new special, Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover. Streaming November 8th, exclusively on Roku, Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover is hosted by BBFs Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis. Both Alba and Mathis also serve as executive producers.

Originally premiering in 2023, Honest Renovations follows mothers and entrepreneurs Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis as they help families complete the home renovations of their dreams while confronting parenting issues through candid conversations. With two seasons under the belt, and a third on the way, the holiday special will watch as Alba and Mathis help a family of nine transform their home and prepare for their annual Christmas party.

'Honest Makeovers' Is Getting Holiday-ed Out!

Close

According to Roku, "Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are tasked with helping save the Paul family’s annual Christmas party. The Paul family is loud, vibrant, and full of love, but with seven kids, a tiny kitchen, and nowhere to enjoy a meal all together, their home is no longer serving their needs—especially when it comes to entertaining. Jessica and Lizzy will have to bring a bit of Christmas magic to transform this small home into an amazing and functional space for the entire family, just in time for the holidays."

In the trailer for the upcoming special, the holiday season is in full swing as they meet the Pauls. Lizzy Mathis knows that this might be their most challenging renovation yet. With the Paul kids sharing that they know their parents deserve their own space, Mathis is already in tears. With a tight deadline, the world's coolest Christmas party, with a guest list of fifty, might not be a reality. Can Alba and Mathis pull off a Christmas miracle? It certainly seems so!

Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover streams on November 8th on Roku. Catch up on Honest Renovations on Roku.

Honest Renovations Parenting is tough, and it's even more challenging when a family's home doesn't meet people's needs. That's where best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis come in. They're surprising parents with renovations that take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous. However, this isn't the average home renovation show. This duo gets honest about the pain points of parenting and the pressure points of a family home, with heartwarming moments and plenty of laughter along the way. Genre Home Renovation Number of Seasons 2 Debut Date August 18, 2023 Studio Roku

Watch on Roku