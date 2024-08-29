It's a pretty good year for Jessica Alba. A couple of months ago, the actor's action-packed Trigger Warning gathered over 25 million views on Netflix in just a few days. Now, Roku has announced that Alba's and Lizzy Mathis' reality series Honest Renovations has just been renewed for Season 3. The announcement comes on the heels of Season 2's premiere, which debuted last week on the platform.

The reality series is expected to do what it does best: mix two subjects that are more connected than people realize — parenting and renovating a house. By linking them, Alba and Mathis have managed to create some transformative experiences and help evolve conversations around what's taken for granted in parenting and some common misconceptions about mothers, fathers and kids. All of that happens, of course, while helping parents make the renovations of their dreams in their homes.

It's not a surprise that Honest Renovations got such an early renewal. During Season 2's opening weekend, the reality series quickly rose to #1 as the biggest on-demand title on Roku, and chances are that the upcoming episodes from Season 2 will keep it on top. The reception mirrors the performance of Season 1, which also debuted on the top spot at Roku back in 2023. Alba and Mathis celebrated the Season 3 renewal by stating that they "loved" sharing the stories they have so far and that they are "thrilled" to work on another season "as parents, friends and business partners."

An Excellent Year For Honest Renovations Fans

Image via Roku Channel

In an official statement, Head of Originals at Roku Media Brian Tannenbaum stressed the massive popularity of the series on the platform and had nothing but praise for the team:

“We are proud to have partnered with Jessica, Lizzy, and the entire production team on 'Honest Renovations' for the past two seasons. Our streamers love Jessica and Lizzy’s compassionate, relatable nature, while they transform the homes of these remarkable families. We look forward to spreading the series’ life-changing impact to more families in season three.”

Aside from the upcoming new episodes of Season 2 and a third season on the way, Roku is also gearing up to release a holiday-themed special titled Honest Renovations: A Holiday Makeover. Set to release in 2024, the special will follow Alba and Mathis on an ambitious mission: they'll help a family of ten members to renovate their home in time for their annual holiday party. A release date is yet to be announced by Roku.

Roku is currently rolling out Honest Renovations episodes from Season 2 weekly. Season 3 is yet to get a release window.