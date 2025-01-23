Liam Neeson’s action-packed streak isn’t slowing down just yet, even if he is eyeing up retirement from the geriaction genre, and one of his recent thrillers, Honest Thief, is finding a new audience on Freevee, where it currently holds the number five spot on the streamer’s top charts. The 2020 action flick stars Neeson alongside Kate Walsh and it tells the story of a professional bank robber who attempts to turn himself in, only to be double-crossed by corrupt FBI agents. That's just rotten luck. Although Honest Thief earned a lukewarm 40% score from miserable critics on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences clearly appreciated its thrills, awarding it a much higher 87% rating. Good stuff.

When it first came out, the movie initially underperformed at the box office, grossing $31 million worldwide on a $31 million budget, but if you know anything about recent history you'll note its release year and figure out why it didn't quite land. However, fortunately for Big Liam, the movie has been much more successful on streaming and it's turning out to be something of a sleeper hit as viewers fall in love with the grit, the drama and of course, the Northern Irishman's undeniable charisma and charm, even when he's holding a gun and mumbling.

What is Liam Neeson Making Next?

Neeson’s action-packed calendar isn’t stopping anytime soon. On the darker side, he’ll also star in Cold Stage, a post-apocalyptic thriller alongside Lesley Manville, where he faces off against a deadly fungal outbreak. Additionally, Neeson will reprise his role as Mike McCann in The Ice Road 2, the sequel to his 2021 Netflix hit, and he’ll team up with Noah Jupe for 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, a mystery directed by Frankie Shaw.

His upcoming project, The Naked Gun, is set to hit theaters on August 1, bringing him together with Paul Walter Hauser and Pamela Anderson for an action-comedy romp, in which he steps into the shoes of Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling policeman Frank Drebin. Neeson spoke with Collider last year about the pressures of taking on the role:

The nerves never passed. We wrapped it two months ago ... about three months ago, actually, in Atlanta. I think it went well. Loved working with Danny Huston, the lovely Pamela Anderson, who is fantastic, and Akiva Schaffer, who was the writer/director. I trusted Akiva very much because it's a genre I'm not really used to. I've done a couple of little TV sketches that might last two minutes or something. But, for a whole movie, this was a novel experience for me. So I was a bit nervous, and I was a bit nervous most days.

Honest Thief is streaming now on Freevee. Stay tuned to Collider for more.