Liam Neeson Blows Shit Up in Exclusive Trailer for Crime Thriller ‘Honest Thief’

We at Collider are happy to exclusively reveal the first trailer for Open Road’s new crime thriller Honest Thief, which stars Liam Neeson as a bank robber trying to clear his name and quit the crime business. Quitting is easier said than done, however, and when he runs up against two dirty cops (played by Anthony Ramos and Jai Courtney), he finds he must fall back on his violent ways if he wants to make it out of this alive.

The film was written and directed by Ozark co-creator Mark Williams, who also helmed the 2016 Gerard Butler drama A Family Man. Neeson is unsurprisingly well suited to the role of a grizzled ex-criminal looking to change his life for the better, but the strength of the ensemble cast is the most pleasant surprise of this trailer. Not only are Ramos and Courtney the bad guys, but you’ve also got Kate Walsh as Neeson’s girlfriend and Robert Patrick as a good cop, with Jeffrey Donovan and Jasmine Cephas Jones (another Hamilton alum) starring as well.

Check out the exclusive Honest Thief trailer below. The film is set to be released on October 9th and is produced by Williams, Myles Nestel, Tai Duncan, Craig Chapman, and Jonah Loop.

Here’s the official synopsis for Honest Thief: