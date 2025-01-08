Liam Neeson may have said recently that he felt like it was time to slow down his action movie production as he ages into his 70s, but the actor has such an immense portfolio of entertaining flicks that there’s nearly something for every day of the year. One of his more recent outings, Honest Thief, sees him team up with Kate Walsh in a one-person-army action adventure as a bank robber who turns himself in and ends up on the run after being double-crossed by the FBI. Honest Thief grossed only $31 million at the box office in 2020 against a $31 million budget, and the film recently began streaming on Tubi where it currently resides at #1 on the streamer’s charts. It earned scores of 41% from critics but 87% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Steve Allrich teamed up with Mark Williams to write the script for Honest Thief, which is based on an original idea from Louis Per Bruno. Williams also directed the film which came four years after he made his directorial debut on A Family Man, the drama starring Gerard Butler and Alison Brie. Two years after Honest Thief he also reunited with Neeson on Blacklight, the conspiracy thriller that also stars Taylor John Smith and is currently streaming on Hulu. Mark Williams has also been tapped to write and direct several episodes of the upcoming series, Safe Harbor, which reunited Game of Thrones stars Alfie Allen and Jack Gleeson in a thriller show following two best friends who get thrust into a life of organized crime after aspiring to become tech billionaires.

What Other Movies Does Liam Neeson Have in the Works?

Neeson’s next project, The Naked Gunn, will see him team up with Paul Walter Hauser and Pamela Anderson for an action comedy that’s due in theaters on August 1. He’ll also star in a post-apocalyptic thriller, Cold Stage, alongside Lesley Manville, which will see him tackle fungus stored in a government facility that escapes and wreaks havoc on the world. Neeson will also reprise his role as Mike McCann in The Ice Road 2, a sequel to the 2021 film, and he’ll also work with Noah Jupe on 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, the upcoming mystery from Frankie Shaw.

Honest Thief stars Liam Neeson and was directed by Mark Williams.

