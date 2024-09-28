Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is moving on! Mama June Shannon’s daughter disclosed she has a new man after her divorce from Josh Efird. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star took to social media to introduce her new boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, after settling her divorce from Efird.

Lauryn Shannon took to Facebook to share loved-up snaps of her and Kitchens at a country music concert on Monday, September 22, 2024. The pictures show Shannon smiling as the couple stands together and even features her new boo planting a forehead kiss. Not long after, Kitchens reposted the photos on his Facebook, sweetly mentioning that there’s no one he’d rather be with on a Saturday night. Lauryn Shannon tagged Darrin Kitchens in her post with a quirky caption of her own:

“And then you’d have something to talk about. Koe Wetzel with my fav plus one.”

This isn’t the first time Lauryn Shannon flaunted her boyfriend Kitchens on social media. On August 10, 2024, almost a week after she and her ex-husband publicized their divorce, Shannon posted a Facebook picture featuring her and Kitchens at a Zach Bryan concert. Shannon referenced one of the country singer’s popular lyrics, “how lucky we are,” while marking the debut of her new relationship. The reality TV star also changed her Facebook profile picture to one of her and Darrin Kitchens, captioning it “my happy place” on September 5, 2024.

Lauryn and Josh’s Marriage Was “Irretrievably Broken”

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Josh Efird, on August 1, 2024, according to a settlement received by PEOPLE. The settlement also revealed that the couple of six years had been in a "bona fide state of separation" since July 2024.

After getting married in 2018, Lauryn Shannon and Josh Efird attempted to keep their relationship light, as Shannon had described in an episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Lauryn Shannon was pregnant with their first child at the time and explained how Josh Efird was far from mature. Shannon said they didn’t really talk about serious matters, but she felt things would change. Clearly, things didn’t work out, which inevitably led to their split.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple had decided that they would share legal and physical custody of their four children. They put a co-parenting plan in place for their kids, Ella Grace Efird, Bentley Jameson Efird, and twins Sylus Ray Efird and Stella Renae Efird. Efird moved out of their shared home despite having a shared lease and the former couple also agreed that neither party would entertain child support requests and alimony.

All seasons of Mama June: From Not to Hot are available to stream on WeTV.

