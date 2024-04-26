The Big Picture Alana Thompson threatens to cut off Mother June if money is not repaid.

Thompson wants her mother to pay for college, but Mama June seems reluctant.

Despite the drama, Thompson still managed to attend college with a scholarship.

Alana Thompson became a household name as Honey Boo Boo, a beauty pageant queen who just wanted to eat chicken nuggets. Her relationship with her mother, June Elizabeth Stroud aka Mama June, hasn't been the best. Now, the reality stars are at odds again with Thompson threatening to cut her mother off if she doesn't pay her the money she owes her. In a new clip from Mama June: Family Crisis, you see Thompson and her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon talking about the money owed to Thompson and doing the math on it.

The clips, via TMZ, show Thompson angry at her mother. "I do expect the money to be paid back or we're going to take you to court," Thompson said. "Something's gonna happen because you ain't finna get away with stealing my money, baby. It's right here, planted, forever until you give my money back," she said while pointing at her head. The reason for Thompson's fight with her mother stems from her desire to go to college and she wants Stroud to pay for her.

Another clip shows the family talking about it, Thompson saying that she thinks her mother's reluctance comes from her not wanting her to leave, but Stroud pushed back and saying she was looking out for Thompson's "best interests" in this situation. "Mama said no, and I was kind of expecting that, I'm not gonna lie, because just how negative she's been about college the whole entire time. She's had nothing really positive to say about it. It kind of just pisses me off because she can help everyone around her, she can help Justin, she can help this man and that man, she can help Jesse get into college and everything else, but when it comes to me, it's like 'Well, Alana I can't do nothing for you.'"

Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis The series returns to explore the intense personal and legal challenges facing Mama June and her family. Amidst the chaos, her daughters confront their own dilemmas about loyalty, forgiveness, and self-preservation. The family's bonds are tested as they navigate the complex landscape of public scrutiny and private pain, highlighting the harsh realities of celebrity and adversity. Release Date February 24, 2017 Cast Gina Rodriguez , Josh Efird , Alana Thompson , June Shannon , Lauryn Shannon , Jennifer Lamb Thompson , Jo Shannon , Ella Efrid Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 7

Alana Says She Has Little Money For College

While she might not have gotten the money from her mother, we do know that Thompson did get money to go. She ended up going to Regis University in Colorado and has talked about having a scholarship in the past, but whether that means she is doing it on her own along with that scholarship or if Mama June finally gave her the money, we'll have to wait to see when Mama June: Family Crisis finally airs. Hopefully, Thompson will come out winning in this situation.

Mama June: Family Crisis can be streamed on Hulu.

