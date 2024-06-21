The Big Picture Money has fueled the family drama between Honey Boo Boo and Mama June on Mama June: Family Crisis.

Secrets about funds used for expenses instead of saving have caused a rift between June and her daughters.

Mama June's past choices are coming back to haunt her, putting her relationships and marriage at risk.

Money is becoming the root of all evil for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her mother "Mama June" Shannon. As Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis continues, the strain between the mother and daughter continues to splinter into places unimaginable. Mama June has pushed Alana too far, and it all came down to money. As June is facing a custody battle, Alana is facing an ultimatum. And the stress of reality television has gotten to both of them. Has this iconic duo reached a place of irreconcilability? It's complicated, to say the least.

Audiences first met Honey Boo Boo and Mama June during the infamous reality docuseries Toddlers & Tiaras. Their rise to fame was showcased on the series that documented the world of child pageantry. The program became a pop culture sensation all while being marred in quite a bit of controversy. But for the characters known as Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, it was just the beginning of their long television careers. Thanks to their time on Toddlers & Tiaras, the mother-daughter pair were given their own spin-off called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Running for four seasons between 2012 and 2014, the series followed the family in their everyday lives in McIntyre, Georgia. June Shannon is the mother of four; Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Following the cancelation of the series due to Mama June's new love interest, both Alana and June remained in the spotlight. And then came Mama June: From Not to Hot, a series that originally showcased June's incredible weight-loss journey. The show continued on as the familiar turmoil drastically tore the family to pieces. Over the years, the series has been branded and rebranded before settling on the current Mama June: Family Crisis. And it's an apropos title for the turmoil the Shannon family is currently engaged in. As Alana has grown up on TV in front of the world, fans have witnessed the reality of growing up a reality star and how it has affected the entire family over the years.

Money Has Strained the Relationship Between Honey Boo Boo and Mama June

The latest television property for the characters known as Honey Boo Boo and Mama June is Mama June: Family Crisis. The series originally began as Mama June: From Not to Hot. During Season 4, the series turned to Mama June: Family Crisis. It switched over to Mama June: Road to Redemption before returning to its current state, Mama June: Family Crisis. Each season evolved with its own title as it depicted a different moment in June Shannon and the Shannon Family's lives. After years of lies and betrayal, things are finally coming to a head.

As seen on Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana turned to her mother for help. With the high price of college, Alana asked June to assist in paying for her tuition. Alana, who moved to Colorado with her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, needed her mother — and her mother rejected the plea. To the shock of Alana about her mother's refusal, she decided to hit back at her mother, asking her about the money that was allegedly put away when she was younger filming Toddlers & Tiaras. June revealed to the entire family that there was only $33,000 left in the Coogan account. Mama had allegedly used money to buy the family house, vacations, and other various expenses. The funds, which were meant to be saved until Alana was an adult, were gone, causing Alana concern. This reveal also caused a strain between June and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird. Now, the sisters are demanding their mother do the right thing and give Alana her money back. Lauryn has reminded her mother that her daughter is the reason she is Mama June.

The family drama has caused a wedge to be formed between June and her husband, Justin Stroud. He's now given her an ultimatum that should she not repay her daughter, their marriage is over. Lauryn confronted her mother and reminded her that she paid upwards of $500,000 on drugs. Even though Mama June knows she can't change the past, her family just wants her to do the right thing now. Mama June has recently come out and discussed that she was in a dark place when she stole money from her children. June has admitted that not all of the funds that Alana earned from appearing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and The Masked Singer were placed into Alana's Coogan account. June backpedaled and said that other stage parents and lawyers advised that she use some of the funds to live off of. Alana believed that 100% of the money she earned went into the account, which caught her off guard when her mother revealed the truth. The family feud has now led to June threatening her daughter to take her to court.

Mama June Has Continued To Make Headlines

Over the years, Mama June has made headlines for the good, the bad, and the ugly, even appearing as a character on Comedy Central's South Park. Mama June's first brush of controversy during Mama June: From Not to Hot era was thanks to the extensive rap sheet from her ex Geno Doak. Sadly, he drew her into the dark world quite quickly, which caused her family to hold an on-camera intervention. This moment was a catalyst for Alana to move in with her older sister. Lauryn was granted legal guardianship of Alana in the process. In 2019, June Shannon and her then boyfriend Geno Doak faced felony charges for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia; she only faced community service. June's latest dark period has stemmed from the death of her eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, in December 2023.

Fame may have brought June Shannon and Alana Thompson to prominence, but the dark side of the industry has been pulling this family apart. And it's all been rooted by money. Certainly, no one in the family wants to see the end of June and Alana's relationship, but there must be a resolution to this current affair. If not, a new chapter is destined to be written.

New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9:00pm on WE tv. All episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

