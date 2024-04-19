The Big Picture Honey Don't! adds Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Talia Ryder to the cast of this screwball crime comedy in New Mexico.

Plot details of Honey Don't! are a mystery, but it's part of a trilogy of "lesbian b-movies" by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke.

Coen directs and co-writes Honey Don't! with Cooke; the film also features Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Margaret Qualley.

Ethan Coen's sophomore solo directorial effort, Honey Don't!, is filling out its cast. Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, and Talia Ryder are among the new additions to the cast of the screwball crime comedy, Coen and wife Tricia Cooke's follow-up to this year's Drive-Away Dolls. Deadline reports that Honey Don't!, Coen's second movie without longtime directorial partner and brother Joel Coen, is currently filming in New Mexico.

In addition to Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Eichner (Bros), and Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) are Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin), Jacnier (Gina Yei), Gabby Beans (The Harbinger), Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods), Lena Hall (Snowpiercer), Don Swayze (Carnivàle), Josh Pafchek (Zoe Valentine), Kale Browne (Mike), Alexander Carstoiu (Magnolia Flowers) and Christian Antidormi (Spartacus: War of the Damned). They will join previously-announced cast members Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, and Margaret Qualley; Qualley starred in Coen and Cooke's Drive-Away Dolls earlier this year.

What Do We Know About 'Honey Don't!'?

Close

So far, plot and character details from Honey Don't! are being kept largely under wraps. We do know that Evans will play a cult leader, Qualley a private investigator, and Plaza a mystery woman of some stripe. The film is described as a "screwball crime comedy". It will be part of a loosely-connected trilogy of "lesbian b-movies" Coen and Cooke have been planning for decades, as discussed with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year. Says Cooke, "Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs." Of course, the scripts escaped the drawer; Drive-Away Dolls was actually made and released earlier this year (although Collider's Ross Bonaime thought it didn't quite live up to its potential). A third as-yet-untitled film is in the works to round out the proposed trilogy, as well.

Coen is directing the film, and co-wrote the script with wife Cooke, who edited many of the Coens' classic films, including Miller's Crossing, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski. Cooke and Coen will also produce the film alongside Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Robert Graf for Focus Features and Working Title.

Honey Don't! is currently filming in New Mexico; it has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Drive-Away Dolls is streaming now on Peacock.

Drive Away Dolls Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals. Release Date February 23, 2024 Director Ethan Coen Cast Matt Damon , Pedro Pascal , Bill Camp , Margaret Qualley Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Ethan Coen , Tricia Cooke

Watch on Peacock