In case you have been wondering what happened to Shrunk, the long-awaited sequel to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, it looks like we have finally gotten an update from Josh Gad, who was expected to star in the film.

Gad took to Twitter recently to clear the air regarding the project, which was originally announced in 2020. “A lot of u ask me what’s going on with this film,” Gad said. He continued: "Truth is, we were inches from starting, and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us." So it looks like the film is stuck in development with no clear timeline for production. However, Gad added, a bit cheekily, that "If you want it, let your local @disney know."

When the film was originally announced in 2020, Rick Moranis, the star of the original 1989 film, was rest to reprise his role as the scientist and family man Wayne Szalinski. This was big news because Moranis has been, for nearly 30 years, in retirement from acting. The prospect of Moranis reprising one of his most iconic roles is certainly exciting for fans of the beloved Disney film. However, it looks like there is no solid timeline for the sequel film, which has been put off of its tracks due to a cascade of unfortunate situations.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids originally premiered in 1989, the film tells the story of an inventor who (accidentally) shrinks his kids. Fun antics ensue, until the situation is resolved with the children finally put back to their normal size. The original film was directed by Joe Johnston. A sequel to the original film was released in 1992 with Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. And in 1997 Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, the third installment in the series, was released directly to video. A television series was also released as a part of the franchise.

Shrunk, which was set to star Gad, would follow one of Szalinski's kids, who also works as an inventor. The exact details and plot points of the planned sequel have yet to be released but would most likely feature the same fun and whacky adventures as the original. As of right now, it seems, there is no clear path forward for the film. However, as Gad suggested, we can all contact our local Disney to lodge an inquiry. Now to figure out where, exactly, a local Disney is.