The start of a new year can represent many things. For some of us, it means new anime series to enjoy, and 2025 is not lacking in promising, highly anticipated options. From the upcoming romantic comedy Zenshu to the conclusion of the epic Dr. Stone, anime fans are spoiled for choice. Among these is Honey Lemon Soda, a new shoujo manga adaptation that, despite some faults, might just steal your heart. With a heartwarming coming-of-age story, a relatable main character, and a charming depiction of falling in love for the first time, this bubbly teenage romance promises to be a worthy addition to your watchlist.

What Is 'Honey Lemon Soda' About?

The story revolves around shy and reserved Uka Ishimori, a 15-year-old girl determined to make her high school life a positive experience after enduring years of bullying and ostracization in middle school. Uka, nicknamed "Rocky" for her stoic demeanor, would freeze up in awkward social situations and never showed emotion even in the face of constant teasing. Despite these painful experiences, Uka enters high school with an optimistic outlook, ready to turn her life around and leave her past behind. However, things get off to a rocky start on her first day when Uka is accidentally drenched in lemon soda by Kai Miura, a laidback classmate with striking lemon-colored hair. While the incident is mortifying, it also sparks a connection between the two.

On the surface, Kai is everything Uka is not: popular, confident, and unafraid to speak his mind. Despite their differences — or perhaps because of them — Kai takes an interest in Uka. He becomes her unofficial guardian and guide to high school life, standing up for her, encouraging her to express herself, and helping her break free from her "Rocky" curse. Initially, Uka is focused on building friendships and simply enjoying her high school experience. Yet, as Uka's bond with Kai deepens, she begins to feel emotions she has never experienced before. What starts as gratitude and admiration quickly grows into something more, leading to a heartfelt coming-of-age love story filled with personal growth and self-discovery.

'Honey Lemon Soda's Main Characters Might Be Hard to Love at First

Image via J.C.STAFF

It's difficult not to compare Honey Lemon Soda with other recent shoujo anime series that feature similar romance dynamics, such as Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You and My Happy Marriage. Both of these series excel at creating layered characters and deeply emotional storytelling. In contrast, Honey Lemon Soda takes a bit longer to establish enough context to make its main characters fully likable, which might be a drawback for some viewers. Uka’s inferiority complex and self-deprecating attitude can become grating early on. Her constant self-doubt and negative inner monologue may leave viewers frustrated, especially in the beginning. However, as the story progresses and offers more insight into her traumatic past, it becomes easier to empathize with her struggles. Years of relentless bullying and exclusion have deeply affected her self-esteem, giving her journey of growth and healing more depth and meaning. Watching Uka slowly peel back the layers of her trauma to embrace her true self adds emotional depth to her character, making her growth satisfying despite the slow start.

Kai, on the other hand, presents a different challenge. While his efforts to help Uka are well-meaning, his aloof and blunt demeanor sometimes comes across as borderline bullying. His "tough love" approach occasionally feels unnecessarily cruel, as he uses harsh words and an avoidant attitude, despite insisting on getting involved in Uka's life. Adding to this, Kai’s anime portrayal feels less expressive than his manga counterpart. In the manga, Kai’s frustration, embarrassment, and anger are much clearer, reminding readers that he’s also just a teenager navigating high school life and complex emotions. In the anime, his consistently cool demeanor loses some of this emotional nuance, resulting in his character feeling less dynamic on screen.

'Honey Lemon Soda' Depicts a Grounded High School Experience