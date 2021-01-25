The indie horror movie Honeydew made a splash at Nightstream Film Festival and now Collider can exclusively unveil a trailer for the film, which hails from Dark Star Pictures and Bloody Disgusting.

Written and directed by Devereux Milburn, Honeydew follows a young couple played by Sawyer Spielberg and Malin Barr who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Barbara Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations that take them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.

The film marks the feature acting debut of Sawyer Spielberg, and yes, he is Steven Spielberg's son, and I'm eager to see how he acquits himself on the big screen. Meanwhile, action fans will recall Barr from Skyscraper and Kingsley from the Marvel series Jessica Jones on Netflix. As for Milburn, he made his name with the short films Stayed For and Wade.

Meanwhile, Bloody Disgusting is a trusted arbiter of genre material, and I liked what the company did with the V/H/S franchise, while Dark Star released the disturbing Koko-di Koko-da as well as Dirty God, which I fully intended to watch last year, as it follows the victim of an acid attack. The two companies will release Honeydew in theaters on March 12 before it arrives on VOD and digital platforms on April 13.

Watch the Honeydew trailer below, and be prepared to see more of the Spielberg clan in the coming years, as the maestro's daughter, Destry Spielberg, recently completed her own directorial debut Rosie.

