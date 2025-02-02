Getting married is supposed to be a time of happiness and excitement – but most married couples will tell you that there’s more than a little anxiety involved as well. Not just about the wedding but the marriage itself, or, more specifically, who you’re marrying: what if the person you thought you knew suddenly changes after you tie the knot? What if you suddenly change, losing yourself after marriage? Leigh Janiak explores this fear of a change in identity in Honeymoon, a tense, paranoid horror movie about a newlyweds’ trip gone wrong. Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway play the new husband and wife, but their roles when it comes to the horror aspect are completely flipped from most traditional horror movies. Instead of the husband becoming menacing and the wife struggling against abuse, it’s the husband who has to contend with a drastic and terrifying change in his wife.

‘Honeymoon’ Reverses The Traditional Roles of Gaslighting in a Relationship

In Honeymoon, Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway are Bea and Paul, a newly married couple just starting their honeymoon in a remote lakeside cabin. At first, the two are as happy as you’d expect a new husband and wife to be, showing nothing but love for each other and excitement to be in each other’s company. But after Bea seemingly goes sleepwalking on their first night at the cabin, her behavior starts changing, and Paul fears that something terrible must have happened to Bea in the woods. She forgets how to do simple tasks at first, like making French toast, but then things escalate as she also seems to forget facts about their relationship and even their wedding. But when Paul points out these discrepancies, Bea's first tactic is to deny what he’s saying completely, even when it’s obvious, like when she makes coffee but forgets to actually grind the beans.

Horror movies have gotten a lot of mileage out of the concept of gaslighting, an abusive tactic involving actively deceiving a partner to invalidate their concerns and make them reliant on their abuser. The usual scenario is a man psychologically abusing his female partner, but Honeymoon switches things up by having Bea use gaslight tactics on her husband. When denying her strange behavior doesn’t work, Bea often resorts to saying things like “you’re acting crazy right now,” a common gaslighting tactic; after enough time hearing that they’re “crazy,” they start to believe it might be true. Although Bea believes she’s doing these things for a good reason, it still causes distress in Paul and makes him more determined to find out the truth about what’s happening to his new wife.

Both Husband and Wife Are Victims in ‘Honeymoon’