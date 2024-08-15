Each year in the U.S., around 12 billion dollars are spent on 1.4 million honeymoons to destinations around the world. Honeymoons are big business and have naturally fallen under the radar of filmmakers as a commercially viable theme, but it's not all moonlight and roses. As in life, some movie relationships are toxic and dysfunctional, and likewise, honeymoons can be full of passion, like in Shrek 2, or disaster, like in The Heartbreak Kid.

Whether the result of this supposedly romantic getaway is hilarious or horrifying, audiences are happy to sit back and watch it all unfold. These are the best honeymoon-themed movies that are worth a visit; sometimes, they're idyllic and comedic, while other times, they're horrifying and eerie. However, they might make some lovebirds reconsider how and where to spend their first vacation as a married couple.

10 'Honeymoon' (2014)

Directed by Leigh Janiak

Young newlyweds Paul (Harry Treadaway) and Bea (Rose Leslie) set out to spend their honeymoon in an idyllic secluded cabin. Everything seems perfect until one night, Bea goes missing, and Paul finds her wandering through the woods, naked and disoriented. Bea claims she was just sleepwalking, but her behavior gradually becomes more distant and strange, making Paul suspect something far more sinister is going on.

Honeymoon is an eerie horror story with touching and relatable performances by Treadaway and Leslie. Borrowing from other micro-budget horror movies like Monsters, it offers a harrowing portrayal of a man watching the love of his life slowly morph into some unrecognizable entity. For those considering a romantic getaway in the woods, it might make them think twice about locking the door at night.

9 'The Honeymoon' (2022)

Directed by Dean Craig

Adam (Pico Alexander) and his bride, Sarah (Maria Bakalova), are all ready for the honeymoon of a lifetime in Venice, Italy. However, their romantic getaway is gatecrashed by an annoying third wheel, Adam's clingy best friend, Bav (Asim Chaudry). Bav's unwelcome presence leads the couple from one disaster to another, including a run-in with local gangster Georgio (Lucas Bravo), who has eyes for Sarah. To pay off a debt caused by Bav's complete clumsiness, the guys are forced into a drug smuggling operation while Georgio gets cozy with Sarah.

For those seeking a bit of light-hearted fun with some gorgeous scenery, The Honeymoon is just the ticket.

The Honeymoon is a silly comedy of errors, which may feel a bit too infantile for some viewers, but for those seeking a bit of light-hearted fun with some gorgeous scenery, it's just the ticket. British comedian Chaudry steals the spotlight as the bungling bestie who can't seem to do anything right and proves that stand-up comedians can make great actors. The Oscar-nominated Bakalova is also a high point of this picture, granting it considerable dignity even at its silliest.

8 'Honeymoon in Vegas' (1992)

Directed by Andrew Bergman

Commitment-phobic Jack (Nicolas Cage) receives an ultimatum from his girlfriend Betsy (Sarah Jessica Parker) and agrees to tie the knot in Vegas. While in Sin City, a wealthy mobster-type guy named Tommy (James Caan) takes a liking to Betsy and lures Jack into a high-stakes poker game. The game is fixed, and Jack loses $65,000 to Tommy, who conveniently offers to clear the debt in exchange for a weekend with his fiancée. As soon as he's alone with Betsy, Tommy does everything he can to turn her against Jack and keep him out of the picture, but Jack is prepared to go to any lengths, including leaping out of a plane to get his girl back.

While it may not be one of Nicolas Cage's most memorable movies, Honeymoon in Vegas has all the over-the-top antics the entertainment capital of the world has become synonymous with. It's a funny, romantic story that will have some viewers considering an Elvis-themed wedding a viable option. Elvis fans should also keep their eyes peeled for a very young Bruno Mars paying tribute to The King during the movie.

7 'A Perfect Getaway' (2009)

Directed by David Twohy

Newlyweds Cliff (Steve Zahn) and Cydney (Milla Jovovich) are spending their honeymoon touring the tropical islands of Hawaii. While hiking through a lush paradise, they meet Kale (Chris Hemsworth) and Cleo (Marley Shelton), and later, Nick (Timothy Olyphant) and Gina (Kiele Sanchez). Things start to go wrong when news of a double homicide reaches the tourists, along with word that police are on the hunt for a male and female suspect. What starts as chance acquaintances quickly turns into a game of suspicion and deception, with everyone trying to figure out if one of the couples might be the killer.

While the breathtaking scenery in A Perfect Getaway paints the Hawaiian islands as an ideal honeymoon destination, the shocking storyline might put a bit of a damper on the idea. Those who like a movie with a surprising plot twist will really enjoy what this movie has to offer. The talented ensemble cast does a great job of attracting and casting off suspicion until the truth about the real killers comes to light.

6 'On Chesil Beach' (2017)

Directed by Dominic Cooke

Set in England in 1962, On Chesil Beach follows two very different people as they fall desperately in love, then fall disastrously apart. Florence (Saoirse Ronan) is a demure violinist from a well-to-do family, while Edward (Billy Howle) is a brash, working-class rock-and-roll fan. Despite their opposing backgrounds, they fall in love and get married, but things start to fall apart on their honeymoon due to incompatible attitudes about sex. Florence is stifled by the social protocols of a bygone era and terrified of sexual intimacy, heightened by the implied abuse she endured from her father, and Edward struggles to handle the situation.

On Chesil Beach is the perfect honeymoon drama for those looking for a good cry.

Adapted from Ian McEwan's bestselling novel, On Chesil Beach is a beautifully told tale of young angst in a society on the brink of a sexual revolution. It is yet another captivating movie starring Saoirse Ronan, which offers a fascinating insight into the impact upbringing and class had on the male and female psyche at that time. With a particularly heartbreaking ending and yet another accomplished performance from the ever-reliable, four-time Oscar-nominated Ronan, On Chesil Beach is the perfect honeymoon drama for those looking for a good cry.

5 'Niagara' (1953)

Directed by Henry Hathaway