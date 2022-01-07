It has been revealed that CBS Television Studios is developing a present-day reimagining of the iconic 1950s working-class American comedy sitcom The Honeymooners, written by and starring late actor and comedian Jackie Gleason.

The original television series, which aired its 39 half-hour episodes for one season, which ran from 1955 to 1956 on CBS, was based on a recurring sketch that had been part of Gleason’s variety show. The comedy show centered around the character of Ralph Kramden (Gleason), a bus driver in New York City, his wife Alice (Audrey Meadows), his best friend and neighbor Ed Norton (Art Carney), a sewer worker, and Trixie (Joyce Randolph), Ed’s wife, and their day-to-day shenanigans but it was mostly set in the first couple’s apartment in Brooklyn. At the center of the humor was Ralph’s ridiculous poor life choices that resulted in comedic predicaments. What made the sitcom ground-breaking for its period was that it became the first time a show focused on working-class characters living a life that was not financially or materially idyllic.

The new reboot, written by Emmy-nominated Lindsey Shockley (Trophy Wife), will also focus on two couples who are also neighbors like the original, however, this version is described as a ‘female-driven reboot’ which focuses on new wife, Ruth, her husband, Alex, and another couple that, by contrast to the newlyweds, had already divorced in past and got back together recently.

Image via Paramount Television

RELATED: 'Last Tango in Paris' Making-Of Series in the Works at CBS Studios

The new The Honeymooners is to be directed by Kelly Park (How I Met Your Father). Alongside Shockley and Park as executive producers, there is Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow with Two Shakes Entertainment’s–a part of CBS studios.

As of right now, there is no release date or potential members of the cast announced. The female-led reboot is currently still in the development stage at CBS.

Andrew Garfield Reveals the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Line He Improvised And no, it's not "it's a photoshop".

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email