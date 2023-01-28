Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.

In the 1950s, television shows like Leave it to Beaver and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett reflected a new, postwar reality: a more prosperous middle-class that saw families move out to the quiet, tree-lined homes in the suburbs. Yet there was still a large working class that lived on the edge of poverty, a group of people that longed to better their situation but were often stymied in their efforts. It was this group of people that Jackie Gleason wanted to see represented in The Honeymooners. In creating the show, which started off as a 10-minute sketch on his variety show Cavalcade of Stars, Gleason instructed his writers to "make it the way people live."

"If it isn't credible," he said, "nobody's going to laugh." It was, in fact, personal for the star: Gleason's boyhood was spent in Brooklyn, looking to escape near-poverty himself.

More Than Anything Else, 'The Honeymooners' Was Relatable

Image via CBS Television

The 10-minute sketches with Gleason's Ralph and his wife, Alice, proved to be a hit, and in 1955 the sketches were extended into a more conventional 30-minute sitcom. Gleason played Ralph Kramden, a New York City bus driver with a heart of gold hidden behind his blustery, short-tempered exterior. He would often come up with get-rich-quick schemes and get frustrated when they, inevitably, fail. Ralph's frustrations would typically result in empty (though iconic) threats -- "One of these days … pow! Right in the kisser!" -- made against his very, very patient wife, Alice (Audrey Meadows). She is the perfect foil for Ralph -- a loving, levelheaded housewife with a sharp tongue and biting sarcasm to parry his tantrums and demands. But, despite it all, it's very clear the two are very much in love. Ralph's best friend and neighbor is Ed Norton (Art Carney), a municipal sewer worker and a good-natured, likable dimwit who gets drawn into Ralph's schemes. His wife Trixie (Joyce Randolph) is Alice's best friend, and a little bossy with her hubby. The casting and characters hit a sweet spot that most shows would die for, with the viewing public finding their own lives reflected on screen. These were people that, like them, enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and hanging out together over a beer. More importantly, Ralph's consistent failures at reaching above his social standing gave a voice to an angry and frustrated working class public faced with the same obstacles, delivered in a comedic tone that was more palatable but no less stinging.

The show hit the typical sitcom tropes -- jealousy, schemes, and comic misunderstandings -- but didn't shy away from social issues of the time, like women's rights. It's surprising, then, that as impactful as the series was, there was only one season, 39 episodes in all, of the 30-minute sitcom made. And make no mistake -- The Honeymooners made an impact on the sitcom that is still being felt today.

The Impact of 'The Honeymooners' Is Still Felt Today

Image via CBS Television

Gleason's hot-headed, lovable sad sack bus driver Ralph can be seen in many of the iconic sitcom characters that have greaced the small screen over the years. He's Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), forced to give up his dream job at the bowling alley and hold a menial position at the nuclear plant to provide for his family. He's Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill), who wants nothing more than to come home from selling shoes, grab a beer and put his hand in his pants. He's Doug Heffernan (Kevin James), Dan Conner (John Goodman), and more. Meadows' Alice is Debra Barone (Patricia Heaton), a sarcastic, level-headed wit that puts up with her husband's antics. Carney's Ed Norton can be seen in Barney Rubble (Daws Butler), the simple-minded and kindhearted sidekick.

The Honeymooners also pioneered, in subtle and not-so-subtle ways, an "us vs. them" mentality that paints the working class, and even the lower-middle class, as the heroes, who find comfort and support with one another as they make their way in a world that keeps them down. The barflies at Cheers, united by a comradery that can only be found with others facing the same daily struggles. The hard-working employees of Superstore, trying to make a living in the unforgiving world of retail. The cab drivers of Taxi. It's such a pervasive element of the sitcom that there are only a handful of shows throughout history that featured characters of different social classes together onscreen. Gilligan's Island is one, as it put forward a diverse group of social classes forced to work together to live on an "uncharted desert isle" after they are shipwrecked. More recently, Home Economics is a show that actually uses social class disparity as its main hook, with the lower, middle, and upper class all members of the same family. After that, it is pretty slim pickings. The truth is, a sitcom works when the public can relate to the joys and pains of a social structure they share, or one that makes light of an upper class few are part of, passing them off as fools that only survive on the backs of the common man, re. the majority of the viewing public.

So if you have the opportunity, check out the classic 39 episodes of The Honeymooners. They're funny, they're still relatable despite the many years that have passed, and they are ground zero for a movement that would see comedy programming stand up for a working class just trying to do their best in a world that largely looks to keep them hidden away.