It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner.

In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as Elsa, the restaurant captain at Chef Slowik’s (Ralph Fiennes) secluded and very exclusive dining experience at Hawthorne. His new round of guests is an extra special one, destined for a meal they’ll never forget. While Elsa has a firm handle on the entire operation, she encounters an unexpected hiccup — Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, the only guest who’s suspicious of the unusual chain of events and tension coursing through them. Allowing Margot to disrupt the plan for the evening is not an option for Elsa.

With The Menu now playing in theaters and Chau’s next movie, The Whale, due out on December 9th, she joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party to explain how she reached a point where she regularly scores stellar projects that speak to her personal interests and goals in film and television.

After seeing her work in The Menu, The Whale, HBO’s Watchmen, and then some, it’s abundantly clear that Chau was meant to be an actor. Given that, it was quite shocking to hear that being in front of the lens wasn’t Chau’s original goal. She explained:

“I still struggle with saying that I'm an actor. Sometimes I feel like I'm not. [Laughs] I never intended on being an actor. I went to school and studied film production. I intended on being on the other side of the camera. I thought maybe I would be an editor or something very solitary, and somehow I ended up in front of the camera. I fell into it. I started off doing little student films for my classmates when I was at BU. I was a very introverted person and I think the comments from the film professors sort of started planting little seeds and ideas in my head. I think there was something surprising about seeing the girl who would never raise her hand or speak in class suddenly be in this film and doing things and saying things. I think I just liked surprising people.”

While Chau found success doing just that at BU, upon graduating, she still had to tackle a fear of, not just public speaking, but speaking at all. She continued:

“I was very introverted and I had a hard time just talking, just speaking, and I recognized that that was a problem and that it was gonna hold me back in life and so I started to take public speaking classes. And then that led me to taking improv classes, and I hated it. Oh my gosh, Perri, let me tell you how much I hated [it]. I felt nauseous before every class and then sometimes afterward too because I was so petrified. I just had a hard time spitting anything out of my mouth. It was that bad. I do credit myself and I give myself a pat on the back for sticking with it. Even though I felt so horrible every time, I just stuck with it. And I don't know if I was particularly funny or good, but for some reason, the improv teacher that I had in New York was really supportive and encouraging, and she told me to stick with it. She just saw something in me that I didn't see in myself yet.”

So there’s one person who saw what we can all see quite clearly now, but it’d take more time for Chau’s natural talent to be fully recognized and for her to gain access to the auditions she wanted to get.

“It took a really, really long time to find people who wanted to buy what I was selling. I was lucky to have an agent, but I was in the youth department of this agency for a really long time because nobody in the adult agency wanted to take me on. So I was just kind of trapped in the youth department in this agency for a while and I was getting sent out on Nickelodeon auditions, Disney shows for little kids, like Hannah Montana-type shows, for a really long time and I didn't book any of those. And so because I didn't book those I thought, 'Gosh, I must be bad if I can't even book a two line role on these little shows.’ When they say that it's based on luck, it's really who you end up aligning yourself with, and I just wasn't with the right agency or people who saw me. I think they just saw, ‘Oh, here's an Asian gal who can maybe play the barista or a waitress in something,' and that was about it. They didn't really see much more for me and in some ways, that sort of colors how you start to think about yourself."

For a period of time, it wasn’t a matter of auditioning and not booking roles. The problem was getting her foot in the door to audition at all. Eventually, those opportunities did come, but as Chau explained, they weren’t breakout-type situations, rather, it was a slow build. She began:

“I think Treme was a big deal for me, not only because it was so close to how I was brought up, so close to my own biography, but just that it was such a well respected show and with really great writing and great characters. That didn't help me professionally, per se, because again, it's a show that not everybody watched. Even though The Wire was a very popular show, even The Wire took a couple of seasons to get going before people caught on to it. And I think because Treme was so different from The Wire, people just weren't interested in it. It didn't shoot me out of a cannon the way that I would have hoped, and so then a while passed and finally I got an audition for Inherent Vice and that fed me as a person, as an actor to keep me going, but again, didn't do anything for me professionally because it was a weird arthouse movie, [not this] great commercial success. So again, I found myself just struggling and aloof after I did Inherent Vice. But, for me, looking at it, I was like, ‘Gosh, I did Treme, I did Inherent Vice, I worked on this Paul Thomas Anderson movie, what's a girl gotta do to get anywhere?’ It took a while. It really took a while.”

The answer to that question wound up being Alexander Payne’s 2017 release, Downsizing. Chau continued:

“Inherent Vice was my first film and then Downsizing was my second film, and that was also another opportunity where they were seeing everybody for that. After I had auditioned for Downsizing, I don't remember who it was, I don't know if it was my brother or somebody else from my family sent me something that they saw on the internet that was just like an open casting call, and it was in Vietnam where they were looking for non-actors. It said specifically, you do not have to be an actor. You just have to talk about yourself on tape and we'll contact you. That was so hard for me to see because it was like, I'm an actor! I have been trying to be an actor and trying to get somewhere for like a decade now, and they’re literally seeing anybody and anybody could get this job. So it was really hard, but thankfully I did end up with the role and it was things like that that got my career going. And I think the industry first became aware of me because of Downsizing because that was a big studio movie, we had a huge movie star in it, Matt Damon, and also Alexander Payne, so I think it was a movie that people paid attention to and, in that way, I got to be exposed to more.”

I hope you’re ready to embrace that wider exposure because in addition to her stellar work in The Menu, Chau is currently enjoying some well-deserved Oscar buzz for her work in The Whale and then, on top of that, she’s got a role in the upcoming Rian Johnson series, Poker Face, set to premiere on Peacock January 26th.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, this week, catching Chau’s work in The Menu should be a top priority. Every single character in the ensemble is fascinating to track as the situation gets more and more intense, but Elsa’s path is especially electric. On top of absolutely nailing line delivery and comedic timing, Chau solidifies Elsa as someone the diners should not mess with. She’s loyal to Chef Slowik and his operation and will do whatever it takes to keep things running smoothly.

However, everyone has a weakness, right? Here’s what Chau said when asked to tease Elsa’s greatest strength and weakness in the film:

“I think she thinks her greatest strength is her loyalty and her reliability because she does everything for Chef Slowik. He might be the head-mast and the leader and the face of that operation, but she's the one who keeps everything going. So I think that's her strength. Other people might say that that's a weakness to be a good follower, but where are leaders without followers, without devotees? If you look at an evangelical preacher, the only reason why he's there or she's there is because they've got this whole room full of people devoted to what their message is, so you can look at it either way.”

Eager to hear even more from Chau about her journey in Hollywood thus far?