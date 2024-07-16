Hong Kong cinema has slowly established itself as a rich part of cinematic history, playing a huge role in the development of global cinema and offering audiences some of the most visually striking and artsy pictures to date. It is also worth noting that that Hong Kong action movies — essentially martial arts flicks — have made a lasting impact in Hollywood, influencing many films of the category, such as the works of Quentin Tarantino and even The Matrix franchise, to this day.

With trailblazing innovative filmmaking techniques and captivating narratives, Hong Kong cinema has understandably become a fan favorite. But which are the finest pictures that everyone getting into this niche category should watch? To celebrate some of the best contributions to the seventh art, we look back at the best Hong Kong movies spanning different genres, from A Better Tomorrow to In the Mood for Love.

10 'A Better Tomorrow' (1986)

Director: John Woo

John Woo is definitely a director worth mentioning when it comes to the best Hong Kong films, as a fair share of Woo's works stand out. Among them is the trailblazing A Better Tomorrow. The story focuses on an ex-gangster who attempts to reconcile with his estranged policeman brother. However, the ties to his former gang prove hard to break.

A Better Tomorrow has helped shape the action genre worldwide and Hong Kong cinema through its incredible sequences and style. In addition to the top-notch choreographies, John Woo's movie is elevated by its amazing visuals and captivating storytelling, with Chow Yun-Fat's amazing performance notably standing out. Anyone keen on a great Hong Kong picture will want to give this a try and certainly won't regret it.

9 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Director: Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow's commercially and critically successful Kung Fu Hustle endures a beloved watch these days, and it is far from difficult to understand why. Set in Shanghai, China in the 1940s, it sees an aspiring gangster who makes plans to join the "Axe Gang". In the meantime, residents of a housing complex exhibit their extraordinary powers while defending their turf.

Blending martial arts, particularly traditional kung fu, with comedy, particularly slapstick humor, the culturally impactful Kung Fu Hustle is one of the most poignant Hong Kong pictures to date and has greatly helped shape the genre. Like A Better Tomorrow, it is also a visually absorbing and gorgeous film with a creative and engaging narrative and top-notch action choreography.

8 'Police Story' (1985)

Directors: Jackie Chan, Chi-Hwa Chen

Not only directed by but also starring Jackie Chan (and Chi-Hwa Chen, too), Police Story is another fun watch audiences should consider when the topic is Hong Kong films. The story follows a police officer who must clear his name after being framed for the murder of a dirty cop by a drug lord (Cho Yeun).

As expected, Chan delivers an impeccable and charismatic performance, consequently helping cement the movie as an essential. Police Story is a thrilling and fun watch throughout, remaining an influential picture in Hong Kong cinema and a must-see for action enthusiasts. At its core, it is a compelling story about justice and corruption that also sheds light on having a strong moral compass and the sacrifices law enforcement sees themselves forced to make.

7 'Green Snake' (1993)

Director: Tsui Hark

Fantasy and mythology lovers probably want to give Tsui Hark's Green Snake a go. Featuring stunning imagery, the 1993 drama follows two snake spirits who turn human, embarking on a quest where they learn about love and suffering. When a beautiful Goddess falls for a young teacher, a monk makes things complicated by getting in their way.

The advanced special effects, which help enhance the film experience, and undeniably stylish visuals are all assets that help make Hark's movie so fascinating. However, the way it questions traditional moral values and beliefs while meditating about universal themes such as identity and the human condition heightens this essential Hong Kong picture to other levels. Maggie Cheung and Joey Wong are particularly great in their respective roles in this fantasy gem.

6 'Hard Boiled' (1992)

Director: John Woo

Woo's Hard Boiled, starring none other than Tony Leung, is one of the major culprits behind the popularization of the "gun-fu" genre. In the film, a cop teams up with an undercover agent, who goes undercover as a hired gun with a Hong Kong triad, in order to shut down a mobster and his crew.

Even if it wasn't as popular back when it was released as it is now (especially taking into consideration its growing and lasting influence on other films of the genre, even in Western cinema), the groundbreaking Hong Kong picture Hard Boiled was a critical success — both audiences and critics alike could not get enough of its fantastic, stylish action sequences, slo-mo usage, and, of course, incredible acting performances.

5 'Infernal Affairs' (2002)

Directors: Andrew Lau, Alan Mak

Directed by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, Infernal Affairs is a compelling meditation on identity and loyalty that follows a policeman who infiltrates a gang while a tried member becomes a mole in the police force. A turn of events takes place when the two must seek each other out.

Infernal Affairs is also a highly influential entry in Hong Kong cinema, whether that be for its gripping and suspenseful narrative about duality and betrayal that keeps audiences invested, or its overall strong writing (namely the amazing character crafting). Some readers may find themselves shocked to know that it was the film that inspired the Best Picture winner, The Departed. Leung and Andy Lau are extraordinary in their roles.

4 'The Killer' (1989)

Director: John Woo

Another John Woo movie worth checking out is The Killer (not to be confused with David Fincher's latest effort of the same name), which is as stylistically impressive as the filmmaker's other works and just as entertaining. In the crime film, a disillusioned assassin (Chow Yun-Fat) accepts one last job in hopes of using his earnings to restore the vision of a singer he accidentally blinded.

The Killer has gathered positive feedback from its release and even become something of a cult classic over the years, cementing itself as one of John Woo's most essential flicks to date, as well as one of Hong Kong's finest. This is not surprising considering that it left a strong imprint on crime and action cinema for its fantastic action sequences. Furthermore, it deals with themes of honor, loyalty, and morality compellingly.

3 'A Touch of Zen' (1971)

Director: King Hu

King Hu's must-see pioneer film in the martial arts and wuxia genres — and a Cannes Film Festival winner at that — tells the story of a woman (Feng Hsu) on the run from government officials, who ends up teaming with a painter and skilled Buddhist monks.

This beautifully shot female-centric martial arts movie is an epic journey, perfectly blending the action genre with a few philosophical themes of justice, spiritual awakening and realization, and the fight against corruption. A Touch of Zen's complex and rich premise has left a memorable impact on Hong Kong cinema, with its flawless execution being the cherry on top. Additionally, it is a great pick for anyone who likes historical Asian films.

2 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Wong Kar-Wai has put out many incredible films over the years. However, Chungking Express undoubtedly remains one of his best and most iconic. With a simplistic narrative following two Hong Kong policemen who fall in love with two women, this 1994 movie is equal parts heartwarming and engaging.

Chungking Express' vibrant color scheme and beautifully shot cinematography are a huge part of its appeal. Like other Wong Kar-Wai pictures, the film manages to immerse audiences in its stunning scenario consequently enhancing the cinematic experience. Overall, Chungking Express is a Hong Kong must-see not only for its technicalities but also for the evocative and poetic story about love, isolation, and alienation it offers. The more overlooked Fallen Angels and 2046 (the sequel to In the Mood For Love) are also worth mentioning as movies worth watching by the acclaimed director.

1 'In the Mood For Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

It would be impossible not to rank Kar-Wai's irresistible period drama romance In the Mood for Love first in such a list, especially considering the number of worldwide cinephiles it has captured the attention of. Set in 1962, the movie sees a man (Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) who find that their spouses are having an affair. In the meantime, they grow closer and develop feelings for each other.

With stunning cinematography and a distinguished soundtrack, Kar-Wai's slow-burn, arthouse romantic masterpiece is a touching study of love and loss that compellingly analyzes the complexities of human connection and emotion. Readers who haven't yet watched this and enjoy unforgettable depictions of emotional intimacy should be prepared to be swept off their feet by In the Mood for Love.

