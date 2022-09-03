Nope actor and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is moving behind the camera to produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, the first film from his production company 59%. Written and directed by Adamma Ebo in her feature debut, the comedy-satire film inspired by her Southern Baptist upbringing in Atlanta hits theaters this weekend.

The London native told Deadline that he is “chilling” on acting to prioritize making films as a producer and screenwriter following the success of Nope, his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele. The film tells the story of Trinity Childs (Regina Hall, Girls Trip), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, and her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us), as they rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith after a scandal threatens their status. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, is shot in a mockumentary style, which is an aesthetic choice Kaluuya said provided a pltofrm to explore his interests in philosophy as well as the role cinema can play in the world.

“You don’t really see films about black people with this tone in this sort of narrative. Let’s discuss these relationships and issues in a digestible way,” Kaluuya said about his choice to make the film a mockumentary. He added,

"I’m a firm believer in accessible excellence. I think a lot of excellence is inaccessible. I’m a cinephile and I watch films with my friends that I grew up with and I test my taste in films on them to see if they translate to the common man and woman. And I feel like Honk for Jesus does that. But doesn’t sacrifice craft for it.”

Supporting cast members also appearing in the movie include Austin Crute (They/Them) as Khalil, Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth) as Shakura Sumpter, and Conphidance (Little America) as Keon Sumpter. Ebo wrote and directed Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul with her identical twin sister and filmmaking partner Adanne Ebo serving as producer. In addition to Kaluuya’s production company 59%, the film is also executive produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. Rowan Riley, Amandla Crichlow and Kara Durrett are also producing the film.

The Judas and the Black Messiah and Get Out actor is also working on his next feature from 59% productions, which marks his screenwriting debut. The company is in production on The Kitchen, a dystopian thriller he co-wrote with Joe Murtagh (Calm With The Horses). Directed by Kibwe Tavares in his feature debut as well, the film is set in London in a distant future where the gap has widened between the rich and poor, and follows working class characters that have been forced into temporary accommodations in the outskirts of the city.

In addition to hitting theaters this weekend, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul is also available to watch on Peacock with a subscription for $4.99 a month.

