Ever since Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul premiered at the most recent Sundance Film Festival, it has stood out in my memory for just how precise and hilarious it is. While the narrative device of a mockumentary has been done to death in various films and shows, there was something about this that made it feel fresh. Much of this is due to how completely Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown embody their characters, giving multilayered comedic performances that shift into being more dramatic when the cameras turn off without missing a beat. With that being said, even as both actors deserve all the credit that has come to them for their work, one would be remiss to not give all the flowers to writer-director Adamma Ebo. First brought to the screen as her short film, she has given it new life as a feature debut that is both uncompromising and uproarious. While it is undeniably a character study with both the actors at the very top of their game, the story itself is perfectly suited for them to shine.

It follows Trinitie Childs (Hall) and her pastor-husband Lee-Curtis (Brown) as they deal with the fallout of serious allegations made against him. Trinitie, as the first lady of their megachurch, is expected to stand by him as they desperately try to bring back the congregants who have since almost all gone to their competitors. So what is one to do when facing criticism for hypocrisy and misuse of power? Why, you can just bring in a documentary film crew to create a flattering portrait of you and your church! That way, you can save face without actually having to do any of the real work of repairing the harm you caused. As the couple sits side by side atop their ornate golden thrones, it becomes clear that Lee-Curtis thinks this will allow him to create a new narrative about himself. We witness how Trinitie is less sure when she speaks directly to the documentary crew, doing so intentionally while he was away. What could have been a gimmick instead is an interesting framing mechanism that makes the most of the concept as we see both actors giving performances on top of performances. It skewers the hollowness of many of those who claim to be moral authorities.

This is felt in how Lee-Curtis is a charismatic showman who still believes that he can give a great performance of his own even as the crowd has all gone home. That he is a devout follower of the prosperity gospel who just seems to take and take makes it all-too-believable that he would then begin to prey upon the very people that came to him for guidance. Brown is scarily good at instilling the man with a grim gregariousness, revealing how easily he could use his status and power to manipulate others. The affable pastor we see playing to the cameras is merely a creation of the arrogant and self-absorbed man behind the curtain. What could have been a mere impersonation of this type of figure becomes something deeper as Brown channels the charm and cruelty through every single scene he gets. Lee-Curtis plans for his return to take place on Easter Sunday, his ego fully emerging as he attempts to turn himself into a Christ-like figure being resurrected as opposed to the truly terrible man he is. While Brown has always been a dynamic performer, this role proves to be his best to date.

However, it is Hall who is the real star of the show. In the most simple of expressions, from a forced smile to a concerned grimace, we slowly begin to see the doubts taking hold of her character. Of course, Trinitie is by no means the moral center of the story and the film doesn’t shy away from showing how she benefits from her status. Hall is ruthless as she carves out all the comedy to be found in this reality that Trinitie lives in, gradually revealing to us the complicated nature of the character and her interior perspective on everything that has happened. For any who have been fortunate enough to see her great work in this year's horror film Master, which also premiered at Sundance, or the still-underseen 2018 film Support the Girls, it will come as no surprise that she is more than capable of navigating complex stories with ease. While it doesn’t entirely excavate the full potential of the premise here, Hall’s performance elevates everything. She helps to smooth over some of the rougher patches where themes don’t fully connect. The range that she is able to demonstrate over a couple of key scenes towards the end is truly outstanding to behold. While comedic performances often get undervalued in end-of-the-year conversations, it is undeniable that Hall gives an awards-worthy performance here. Trying to even come up with anyone else that could take on this character and all their many contradictions so expertly would prove to be a fool’s errand.

Obviously, the hardware that gets taken home each year usually misses the more nuanced performances like the ones taking place here in favor of whatever banal biopic gets dragged out, but Hall still deserves to be in any awards conversation. As a formal exercise, the film will frequently shift in tone and visual style dramatically. Often this is done to great comedic effect where the juxtaposition between two sequences sings. One particular moment uses “Knuck If You Buck” to absolute perfection, forever ensuring no other movie will be able to ever match it. The ending is appropriately cynical in how fraught it all feels, but would have likely benefited from more time to breathe. This is also where it reaches a bit of a ceiling of how thoroughly it can grapple with the full depravity of Lee-Curtis. It ends up softening the full effect of the satire ever so slightly. Still, a scene where the pastor finally goes almost entirely silent after talking nearly non-stop speaks volumes even as he does not. Such a conclusion could very well lose some people, but the more understated way it ties everything together is suitably subtle in how somber it is. The impact of getting to see the meticulously managed personas of the couple torn to pieces and their hypocrisy laid bare is as comedic as it is cathartic.

Rating: A-

You can watch Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul in theaters & on Peacock starting September 2.