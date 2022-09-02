Taking a hard look at organized religion is always a risky business but writer-director Adamma Ebo’s satirical comedy, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. takes a swing anyway... and scores. The film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, chronicles the desperate attempt of a Southern Baptist megachurch power couple to stage a comeback after a spectacular fall from grace.

After a sex scandal triggers the mass exodus of their followers, Baptist pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his First Lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) try everything to reclaim their flock while a documentary crew chronicles what they hope is their redemption arc. Instead, the documentarian captures the high-energy narcissism of Lee-Curtis and the pent-up fury of his wife, who finds herself more and more unable to enable her incorrigible husband. The movie's stars have been quite clear that the film's goal isn't to tear down the church but to critique it from a place of love. Critics have praised Hall’s portrayal of the wife who needs to help her husband but just can’t stand him anymore. It’s a rage she can’t dress up in Prada or hide under her thousand-dollar hats. Her smile is increasingly fake and after a point, her face just won’t cooperate with the cameras anymore. Hall and Brown are delicious to watch in this darkly funny film.

Here’s everything we know about Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

What Is Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul About?

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads:

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands. But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Watch the Trailer for Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Focus Features released the official trailer on July 7, 2022. In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, Hall’s Trinitie and Brown’s Lee-Curtis are chronicled by documentary filmmakers as they try to recover from a sex scandal that cost them their large congregation and lavish lifestyle. Hilariously tone-deaf, the two sit on actual thrones in their church as they try to gaslight the documentarist and the public. “Lee-Curtis and I, we’re gonna get to the other side,” Trinitie says. Her even more delusional husband proclaims, “I’m a sinner, but I’m no criminal,” and “This is going to chronicle the ultimate comeback.”

While Lee-Curtis channels Rocky Balboa, Trinitie suffers the humiliation of having to stand in the street while holding a sign that says “Honk for Jesus” to rally support for their disgraced church. When drivers ignore them, Lee-Curtis tells Trinitie: “You ain't really getting that many beeps, baby. Shake it for the Lord! Get my honks for the Lord!”

Trinitie does indeed shake it, dancing while holding up their pathetic Honk for Jesus placard. How low will she go to rise again? "All those folks out there who are gonna see this, I want them to know, that I did what I was supposed to do.”

When Is Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Coming Out?

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul will be released in theaters on September 2, 2022, and will stream on Peacock the same day. You will need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber to stream the movie and subscriptions cost $4.99 a month, in case you'd like to watch the film at home.

Who Are the Cast and Filmmakers of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul?

Regina Hall’s versatile talent has led to roles in horror, comedy, social drama, and even a gig co-hosting the 2022 Academy Awards. She became well-known for starring as Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie film series. She went on to win the New York Film Critics Circle Best Actress Award for her role in Support the Girls. Her other film roles include the horror film Master, the comedy Girls Trip, and the social drama The Hate U Give. Hall is a familiar face on television as well, memorably appearing in Black Monday and the Liane Moriarty adaptation Nine Perfect Strangers.

Sterling K. Brown is unforgettable for his work on the long-running television show This Is Us, with which he made history by becoming the first African American actor to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV drama. Brown also won an Emmy Award for his role as prosecutor Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and memorably appeared in the hugely successful, award-winning Marvel movie Black Panther.

Supporting cast members appearing in the movie include Austin Crute (They/Them) as Khalil, Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth) as Shakura Sumpter, and Conphidance (Little America) as Keon Sumpter, alongside Devere Rogers, Avis Marie Barnes, Olivia D. Dawson, Mike Dyl Anthony, Natasha L. Fuller, Robert Yatta, Greta Marable Glenn, Crystal Alicia Garrett, Selah Kimbro Jones, Andrea Laing, and Jerome Beazer.

Adamma Ebo wrote and directed Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul with her identical twin sister and filmmaking partner Adanne Ebo serving as producer. This is her feature directorial debut, having initially developed the story as a short film. Adamma Ebo's other work includes Keeton Olson For HOA President: A Mild Inconvenience and C.R.E.A.M. & Butter. Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is executive produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, along with other producers that include Daniel Kaluuya through his production company 59%.