While some may see a crash and burn moment as a reason to move on and choose a different path, that’s simply not the case for the leading characters in Peacock’s upcoming mockumentary Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The multi-cam satirical take on the high-profile religious world will see its main characters, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) and Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) beg, borrow, and steal their way back up from the bottom after a scandal rocks their congregation, leading to the collapse of their megachurch. While Pastor Childs wants to get his following back, the film will predominantly focus on Trinitie’s quest to reclaim her title as the church’s first lady with all the glamor and respect that comes with it.

In a trailer released today, the Big Tymers' “Still Fly” plays in the background as we get a better look at Hall and Brown’s characters and what drives them towards the ministry. From the jump, it’s clear that Pastor Childs is a showman who misses his audience, while Trinitie is desperately dreaming about her time as "first lady." The trailer also alludes to the scandal that caused Pastor Childs’ fall from grace, addressing it only as “misconduct allegations,” and leaving the real reason for the feature to reveal. There are a lot of well-timed comedic bits with Hall and Brown nailing both their timing and their portrayals of a scheming, money and fame-hungry couple trying to make their way back to the top of the religion game.

The film was initially created as a short back in 2018 by sisters Adamma and Adanne Ebo before gaining traction and becoming the hot ticket that it was at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Adamma Ebo penned the big screen version as well as directed and also served as a producer alongside Adanne Ebo, Daniel Kaluuya, Rowan Riley, Amandla Crichlow, Kara Durrett, and Jessamine Burgum. Focus Features is the studio backing the production.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall to 'Honk for Jesus' in Megachurch Movie

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. lands in theaters and on Peacock on September 2, 2022. Check out the trailer and official synopsis below.

Here’s the synopsis: