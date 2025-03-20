If you are a fan of both Honor of Kings and Jujutsu Kaisen, we have excellent news for you. The game's official channel on YouTube announced that, starting today, the world of the hit anime series will be incorporated into the game franchise yet again with exclusive skins, new gameplay modes, and amazing rewards. A trailer was released to showcase the various additions that will be made from now through April, and you can check it out on this article.

In order to unlock the new Jujutsu Kaisen content, Honor of Kings players will have to take part in missions, play the casual mode or just pay attention to some simple actions. One of the easiest of them is getting the Guiguzi – Cathy skin, which is available for free from today to April 16. Players just need to complete the Jujutsu Kaisen Puzzle Event and the skin is unlocked for free. Other skins like Sima Yi – Megumi Fushiguro and Lady Sun – Nobara Kugisaki will be available to unlock until April 19 and they can be obtained through a time-limited lucky draw. You can also let yourself get drawn into the Jujustu Kaisen atmosphere by getting the JJK-themed background effects, also available through a lucky draw until April 19.

The Honor of Kings event-exclusive missions, on the other hand, will roll out in two phases: from March 21 to 27 and March 28 to April 16. During this period, players can participate in matches to collect vouchers that will, in turn, allow players to get precious JJK-themed rewards. As frequent players know, the prizes come in many forms, and you can get them by doing simple things like just logging into the game every day, completing 5v5 matches or just liking a teammate.

Honor of Kings is currently the most popular MOBA in the world, with more than 200 million users registered and a whopping 100 million players who log in daily for team battles. The game became so popular that it attracted huge names like Hans Zimmer (Interstellar), Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away) and Howard Shore (The Lord of the Rings) to compose music. The game prouds itself on not dwelling on a pay-to-win system, which means that players can rank up and become standouts inside the community even if they don't spend a single cent on the adventure.

This is one of the ways that Jujutsu Kaisen fans can be kept at bay while they wait for a new season of their new favorite anime series. The show is yet to get an update of the new batch of episodes, and there is a chance that we will only see new adventures from Itadori (voiced by Jun'ya Enoki in the original Japanese and Adam McArthur in the English dub) in 2026.

The Honor of Kings and Jujutsu Kaisen collab starts rolling out today.