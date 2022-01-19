Some high school students will stop at nothing to get into the college of their dreams.

A growing number of talented actors are adding their names to the list in Awesomeness Films' Honor Society. Deadline reports that Mare of Easttown and Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Angourie Rice has signed on to portray the role of title character, Honor. Starring alongside Rice will be Stranger Things and Prank Encounters actor Gaten Matarazzo and Super Bad’s Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The film will also feature the talents of Amy Keum (What a Drag, Evil) and Armani Jackson (Chad, Grey’s Anatomy).

The movie tells the story of high school senior, Honor, who, striving to be the best of the best in her academic studies and hot on the pursuit of a college education at Harvard, sees only one thing standing in her way — a highly sought after letter of recommendation from the school’s guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Mintz-Plasse). Determined to cut through the competition, Honor hatches a scheme that will bring down the other three students competing against her. While carrying out her plot against her rivals, Honor’s plan gets flipped upside down when she begins to develop romantic feelings for her biggest threat, Michael (Matarazzo).

Family Guy and The Orville writer David A. Goodman penned the script for the film which is planning a release to Paramount+ at the end of 2022. Oran Zegman (Marriage Material) is set to direct with The J Team’s Ron French as executive producer. Syrinthia Studer is producing for Awesomeness alongside EVP Nickelodeon and Awesome Films with Director of Development, Fred Lee.

In a statement, Zegman said that she immediately “fell in love with Honor Rose” during her first read through of the film’s script. She also spoke of her enthusiasm to “bring this great story to life” and work with the “talented and passionate cast.”

Adding onto Zegman’s energetic comments, Studer said, “We’re excited to build upon our YA film slate for 2022 with Honor Society, a hilarious and bold coming-of-age comedy anchored by two of today’s hottest rising stars, Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. Viewers will absolutely fall in love with Honor’s wit, intellect and tenacity, and we can’t wait for our audience to meet her.”

We are looking forward to seeing Rice take on the titular role in the comedy following her heavy, dramatic, but expertly acted performance in Mare of Easttown. Meanwhile, Matarazzo and Mintz-Plasse are sure to bring the laughs given their history in the genre.

There is currently no premiere date for Honor Society.

