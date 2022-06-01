Today, Paramount+ has announced the official release date for their new young adult comedy Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. The high school set coming-of-age story will premiere on the streamer in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. on July 29 and will come to Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France at an unspecified future date. Along with the announcement, Paramount+ has also released a series of first-look images for the film.

Honor Society follows Honor (Rice) a high school senior whose ambitions have her sights set on Harvard. However, three students stand in her way of securing a highly coveted recommendation letter from the school’s guidance counselor (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) that will ensure her acceptance. To ensure her success, Honor sets in motion a plan to take down her competition, until she finds herself falling for one of them (Matarazzo). Honor Society also includes a cast of Armani Jackson, Amy Keum, Ben Jackson Walker, Zoe Christie-Dowd, Avery Konrad, and Kelcey Mawema.

In the first look images, we get to see actors in action in their high school roles. In many of the photos, we see Rice’s Honor looking off-camera, surly in the process of scheming a way to get the recommendation letter. Keum, Christie-Dowd, Konrad, and Mawema join Rice in a few of the images as her fellow students, friends, and competitors. The Matarazzo images are sure to cause a double-take for any Stranger Things fans who will both be shocked to see how old he’s gotten and shocked to see him in something other than the nerdy 80s clothes his character in the show wears. Lastly, there is an image of Mintz-Plasse as the guidance counselor Mr. Calvin.

Rice is best known to audiences for her supporting roles in films like The Nice Guys and Spider-Man: Far From Home. She also recently starred in the HBO drama Mare of Easttown. Matarazzo is best known for his fan-favorite role as Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

About the upcoming film, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming, had this to say:

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring HONOR SOCIETY’s bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount+ this summer.”

Honor Society is directed by Oran Zegman, in her feature film debut, with the script written by David A. Goodman (The Orville). Michael Lewen produces the film with executive producers Syrinthia Studer, Ron French, and Don Dunn.

Stream Honor Society when it comes to Paramount+ on July 29.

