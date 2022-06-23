After you dive back into Stranger Things next week, you’ll be able to spend some time with series star Gaten Matarazzo later next month in a Paramount+ YA comedy. He stars opposite Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown) in Honor Society, a coming-of-age story about a girl who’s hellbent on taking down the competition, so she can make it to an Ivy League school. The problem is, slaying your college opponents isn't as easy to do once you meet and fall in love with them. The movie premieres in late July.

In the trailer, Honor (Rice) talks directly to the camera as she lays out her four-year plan to earn a place at an Ivy League school; which consists of overachieving, volunteering, and putting in the work to make a name for herself. There's just one problem with all of her well-laid plans... her guidance teacher informs her that she's in the top four. Naturally, she's going to have to take out the competition if she's going to achieve her dreams and Michael (Matarazzo) is the biggest threat standing in her way.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Joseph Quinn Calls 'Stranger Things 4' Finale "Carnage," Says He'd Love to Return for Season 5

Honor Society is directed by Oran Zegman. After helming a slate of short films, the director is making her feature film debut with this comedy. The screenplay is by six-time Emmy nominee David A. Goodman, who’s had plenty of experience with comedy: He wrote for TV series like Family Guy and The Orville, and also penned the script for laugh-out-loud video game Lego Batman: The Movie – DC Super Heroes Unite.

The cast of Honor Society also features Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Promising Young Woman), Armani Jackson (Grey’s Anatomy), Ben Jackson Walker (Orange is the New Black), and Amy Keum (Paramount+’s Evil).

Paramount+ premieres Honor Society on July 29 in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. The streamer is yet to announce release dates for other territories.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: