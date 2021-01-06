Ever wanted to pull off a high-stakes heist with your friends in a fantasy world while looking chic AF in the process? You'll want to keep an eye on Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the new title from Sumo Newcastle and Focus Home Interactive set to debut this spring. Described as "a multiplayer PvPvE heist game," Hood will allow players to put together a team of outlaws in order to loot treasure "from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world."

They had me at "stealing from an oppressive government." It'll be interesting to see how the heist mechanic changes up the familiar team-based combat in similar seasonal online games. However, it remains to be seen whether or not Hood has the legs to go (and grow) through its planned first three seasons. Could this be 2021's new hype title? Or will it be an interesting premise that fails to catch fire with gamers? Stay tuned to find out!

Here's the official synopsis for Hood: Outlaws & Legends:

In a violent, medieval world, outplay rival gangs in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists. Moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends releases May 10, 2021 on PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One, and PC, with Early Access available on May 7th to those who pre-order, should you choose to do so. Gamers can also order an upgraded edition with three season passes built in, as well as exclusive cosmetics like "The Forest Lords" pack; more on all that follows after the latest trailers, seen below:

We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. -- Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. --Two teams of 4 players compete to execute the perfect heist, in medieval environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. With the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. --Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn.• Outplay opponents in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists• Experience a violent medieval world where mysticism competes with man-made power and corruption• Claim your loot and invest in perks, weapons and bold new looks• Post-launch support with new maps, characters, game modes and events

