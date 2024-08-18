The Big Picture Steven Spielberg and Michael Jackson initially planned a Peter Pan musical collaboration that evolved into Spielberg's film, Hook.

Jackson was vying for the role that went to Robin Williams and Spielberg broke the news to Jackson about the casting change.

Despite mixed reviews, Hook succeeded at the box office, impacting Spielberg's career, and straining his and Jackson's relationship.

In the ‘80s, visionary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and pop star Michael Jackson reached the zenith of their respective careers. Spielberg dazzled audiences worldwide with the big-screen blockbusters Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Jackson outgrew his child star status by changing the landscape of music forever with his groundbreaking 1982 album Thriller. When the two creative geniuses considered joining forces for a cinematic Peter Pan adaptation, it appeared to be a match made in heaven.

Spielberg and Jackson shared a deep passion for J.M. Barrie’s classic story of a free-spirited flying boy who didn’t grow up. Despite their mutual connection to Peter Pan, the pressures of adulthood in the entertainment industry kept their vision for an epic fairy tale musical from becoming a reality. Then, a significant creative change that transformed the classic story into Spielberg’s Hook would strain his relationship with the King of Pop.

The History Of Peter Pan In Film

Barrie conceived Peter Pan in 1902 for his novel The Little White Bird. In 1904, he transitioned the character as the central figure in the stage play Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Want to Grow Up. The play’s success led Barrie to pen the novel Peter and Wendy in 1911, which told the adventures of the characters on the magical island of Neverland.

In 1924, Paramount Pictures produced a silent film of the Peter Pan stage play. Then, in 1953, the story was brought to life as an animated feature from Disney, which went on to become a seminal classic and made Pan’s fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, a familiar icon of the Magic Kingdom. Both adaptations were cited as Spielberg’s initial inspiration for his musical Peter Pan project. Jackson identified more closely with the Disney movie and its voice actor, Bobby Driscoll, who had a tragic upbringing as a child star.

Steven Spielberg And Michael Jackson's Friendship

Spielberg and Jackson first met in 1982 through iconic music producer Quincy Jones. Jackson and Jones were recording the Thriller album when Spielberg asked for their help on an E.T. audiobook based on the sci-fi blockbuster. Jackson’s empathy with the extra-terrestrial made him the perfect choice to record the narration. During the recording session, Jackson’s intense emotional breakdown as he read the scene of E.T.’s declining health in front of Elliott had a profound effect on Spielberg. By the year’s end, Spielberg’s E.T. was the number one movie in the world, while Jackson not only had success with the storybook but also achieved a historic 34x platinum success with Thriller.

Following their initial collaboration, Spielberg and Jackson grew close, discussing their love for the Peter Pan mythology. For Spielberg, having his mother often read the Barrie novels to him in his youth, he had a spark in his eye like Peter when it came to his creative touch as a filmmaker. Similarly, Jackson grew up in the spotlight and felt robbed of his childhood at a young age due to his professional commitments with the Jackson 5. He largely distrusted adults stemming from his father’s acts of tough love and only identified with children as purely innocent. In 1988, Jackson built his large estate named after Neverland in Santa Barbara County, California, as a haven to live out the youth he desired.

The Michael Jackson Version Of Steven Spielberg's Peter Pan

In 1984, Spielberg started planning his Peter Pan project at Disney with Jackson in the title role. The King of Pop’s landmark music videos from the Thriller album helped to popularize the fledgling MTV. His 14-minute music video of the title track, helmed by An American Werewolf in London’s John Landis, made what was seen as a cheap promotional gimmick into a serious artistic medium. Between Jackson’s innovative dance choreography and eye-popping visual ideas, Spielberg believed he could merge his cinematic sensibilities with Jackson’s groundbreaking music videos to make a Peter Pan movie for the ages.

When plans with Disney to make Peter Pan eventually fell through, the project moved to Paramount in early 1985, where pre-production commenced in London. Spielberg began to develop the script with James V. Hart and cast Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman to play Peter’s nemesis, Captain Hook. On the musical side, the director retained his longtime collaborator John Williams to write several musical numbers with lyricist Leslie Bricusse, best known for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. It is unknown if Jackson would have contributed to the songwriting process; however, life events would get in the way of production.

Steven Spielberg And Michael Jackson Became Too Busy To Make Peter Pan

Spielberg’s first child, Max, was born in June 1985. As a new dad, Spielberg desired to put his family front and center rather than spend several months overseas directing Peter Pan. In the same period, his artistic tastes shifted away from fantasy spectacles as he sought after adult period dramas, including the Jones-produced The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun. Simultaneously, Jackson’s fame exploded to levels too difficult for any human being to control. Between 1984 and 1987, the King of Pop was busy traveling with his brothers on The Jacksons: Victory tour, taking part in the charity single “We Are The World” and began recording his next album, Bad.

Understanding that Spielberg and Jackson’s availability was going to be a very long wait, Paramount moved forward without them by hiring The Last Starfighter director Nick Castle to do his take on Peter Pan. Castle reenvisioned the classic story as a “what if” sequel scenario of Peter growing up to become an ‘80s corporate lawyer devoid of his fantastical past and finding his way back to Neverland when a vengeful Captain Hook kidnaps his children. With the new title Hook, the project once again went into turnaround to TriStar Pictures, where studio head Mike Medavoy knocked Castle out of the director’s chair, believing his former client, Spielberg, would be better suited for the project.

Steven Spielberg Personally Broke the News about 'Hook' to Michael Jackson

Attracted to Hook’s father/son dilemma theme that carried through his past work, Spielberg signed on, ordered script revisions, and retained Hoffman as Hook. Additionally, he retained Williams as composer to use his previously written themes for the previously planned musical, with only two songs featuring Bricusse’s lyrics making it into the final cut. Jackson was still eager to play Peter as he desired a film career following the success of his pop rival Prince with 1984’s Purple Rain. In a 2011 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Spielberg recalled making a difficult phone call to the King of Pop regarding the creative change with Peter, settling on the age-appropriate Robin Williams for the role. Given his family history and being in his early 30s, there was simply no way Jackson could play an adult Peter Pan with a strained relationship with his kids.

Hook hit cinemas for the holiday season of 1991. Despite its box office success, critics were largely divided on the film, and the production experience proved to be a low point in Spielberg’s career. In later years, the director cited he was uninspired by the middle act in Neverland and felt he should have waited until the ability to make digital sets was possible to make the world more fantastical. Jackson’s relationship with Spielberg was strained after the Peter Pan project fell through. A report from Vanity Fair alleged that the King of Pop tried to curse Spielberg through a witch doctor he hired. Yet, Jackson made a brief cameo as “Agent M” in 2002’s Men in Black II, executive-produced by Spielberg.

In the years since his passing, Jackson has been immortalized through his groundbreaking music videos on MTV. But he never found that cinematic masterpiece that could have put him in the same league as Elvis, as Hollywood could not figure out ways to develop projects around his unconventional personality. Despite Spielberg’s disappointment with the final result, the adults who grew up with the film provide Hook with a cult fanbase. But had Spielberg and Jackson gone forward with a Peter Pan movie at their career peak, it would have had the potential to be one of the biggest worldwide blockbusters of the century.

