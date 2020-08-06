‘Hoops’ Trailer Sees Jake Johnson Dribbling and Tripping Balls in Netflix Animated Comedy

Netflix has released the full, official trailer for Hoops, an extremely not-for-kids animated comedy starring national treasure Jake Johnson as a deadbeat high school basketball coach reaching for his hoop dreams. Archer writer Ben Hoffman created the series, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on board as producers.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also announced a few delightful guest voices, including Johnson’s former New Girl co-stars Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hannah Simone, along with Will Forte, Nick Swardson, Sam Richardson, W. Earl Brown, and THE Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri.

Hot dang, this thing looks like a blast. Netflix has become quite the destination for adult animated series, following Big Mouth, The Midnight Gospel, and Bojack Horseman. Certain Mummy movies notwithstanding Johnson is reliably great, especially when he’s playing exasperated and foul-mouthed, so voicing a desperate high school basketball coach who trips absolute balls on toad poison checks all the right boxes.

Check out the trailer below, followed by an official poster. Hoops debuts on Netflix on Friday, August 21. For more on the series, check out the first teaser trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for Hoops:

Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around. –