Netflix’s ‘Hoops’: Jake Johnson Is a Foul-Mouthed Basketball Coach in Teaser Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for Hoops, the new animated series starring Jake Johnson. Not only are we being treated to a funny, foul-mouthed teaser, we’re also getting a cast and character breakdown as well as some first-look images.

The Hoops teaser trailer is here for a good time, not a long time. We’re introduced to the show’s protagonist, Coach Ben Hopkins (Johnson), a “pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done.” Ben is trying (and failing) to end a practice session with the Lenwood High Colts by sinking a basket. But, rather than sink a perfect, end-of-practice basket, Ben keeps missing the hoop and firing off a ton of “fuck”s in the process.

In addition to this funny teaser, Netflix has also shared details on other Hoops cast members and they characters they voice. Check it out:

Rob Riggle as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father. A former pro athlete turned steakhouse owner. Barry frequently rips his son, and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him.

as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father. A former pro athlete turned steakhouse owner. Barry frequently rips his son, and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him. Natasha Leggero as Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success.

as Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success. Ron Funches as Ron, the assistant coach and Ben’s best friend. Considerate, quiet and patient, he’s Ben’s polar opposite.

Cleo King as Opal, Ben’s boss and Principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious and has a talent for singing.

as Opal, Ben’s boss and Principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious and has a talent for singing. A.D. Miles as Matty, a 16-year-old, seven-foot-tall member of Ben’s team whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.

Hoops comes from creator Ben Hoffman (Archer, New Girl). Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Phil Lord, and Chris Miller serve as executive producers. Hoops Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Additional cast members include Nick Swardson, Gil Ozeri, Max Greenfield, Steve Berg, and Sam Richardson.

Hoops will be released on Netflix on Friday, August 21. Check out the funny, F-bomb-filled teaser trailer below.

Plus, here’s the official synopsis and first images for Hoops: