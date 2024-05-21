The Big Picture Costner opens up about financing and filming Chapter 3 of his epic Western, Horizon: An American Saga at Cannes.

With personal investment and determination, Costner is seeking additional funding to complete his ambitious four-part project.

Horizon: An American Saga explores the Old West during the Civil War era, offering an emotional journey for audiences.

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, amidst the glamour and bustling premieres, Kevin Costner shared some exciting updates on his ambitious cinematic project, Horizon: An American Saga, which he is not only starring in but also financing. In a fun chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Costner revealed that he has already begun filming the third installment of his intended four-part saga. Costner, who's always been known for his commitment to expansive storytelling, as previously evidenced by his epics like Dances With Wolves, Waterworld, and The Postman discussed the financial aspects of bringing such a large-scale vision to life.

"Well, you put real cash in. That I’ve had to do," he admitted, highlighting the personal investment required to keep the project moving forward. He shared that he had already completed three days of filming for Chapter 3 before making a quick detour to Cannes. With a chuckle, he added, "When I leave here, I'm gonna go see Jimmy Kimmel, and then I'm gonna go right back to work and work as long as I can."

The veteran actor and filmmaker is no stranger to the struggles of independent filmmaking, especially when it involves an epic narrative that spans multiple films. Costner's proactive approach includes not only putting his own money on the line but also continuing to seek additional funding to ensure the completion of the remaining chapters. "So part of my job, though, is to try to raise more money so that we can continue," he explained, demonstrating his dedication to his craft and his project. Costner's willingness to finance his artistic projects echoes the bold moves of other legendary directors like Francis Ford Coppola, who are known for their determination to bring their visions to life, regardless of the financial hurdles, as evidenced by his latest film, Megalopolis.

What Is 'Horizon' About?

Horizon: An American Saga will be set during the American Civil War period. The film's official synopsis reads:

"Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

As Costner continues filming and fundraising, fans of his work can look forward to more updates on this epic undertaking.