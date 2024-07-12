The Big Picture Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has surpassed $25 million globally at the Box Office.

The VOD release set for Chapter 1 could help boost financial return and interest for next chapter.

Chapter 2's release was indefinitely postponed due to the poor performance of the first installment.

Following a July 10 gross of $621,144, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has officially surpassed the $25 million mark at the worldwide Box Office. Official figures place the film's takings as $25,504,840, with a significant drop in recent days suggesting that another milestone may prove just too far out of reach. The movie was produced on an estimated budget of $100 million, with Kevin Costner himself contributing $38 million, meaning that, thus far, the Yellowstone star is yet to even reach his own financial input in Box Office receipts. It is unlikely this feat will be achieved via its theatrical run alone, with the first chapter in the ambitious saga failing to even crack the top 30 grossing movies of this year.

Not just a single outing, the striving plan for this entire saga will see four movies made in total, each directed, produced, and co-written by Costner alongside Jon Baird. After filming concluded on the first outing in November 2022, the second began shooting in May 2023 and continued throughout the summer. With production on the second complete, there is not yet news as to when the third will enter production.

'Horizon's Second Chapter Has Been Put on Hold

However, good news might be on the Horizon, with a VOD release for Chapter 1 set for July 16 before eventually heading to streaming on Max. This gives the first installment a chance to pick up a better financial return and, perhaps more importantly, garner better worldwide interest in time for the next Chapter. It is this decision-making that has influenced the recent choice to indefinitely postpone the release of Chapter 2. Initially scheduled to premiere on August 16, the executive decision was made to remove this from the calendar in response to the first Chapter's poor run. A statement via Territory Pictures, Costner's production company, read:

"The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride. We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2."

Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 has officially passed $25 million at the global Box Office. The film is still currently in theaters.

