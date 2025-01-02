Kevin Costner made headlines recently, mostly due to the controversial final season of Yellowstone, but earlier in 2024 he also received some not-so-great press for a movie that’s now making an impressive streaming run. Costner stars in, directs, and wrote the script for Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, the Western epic well-regarded as his passion project. The three-hour film was released over the summer and only earned $31 million at the worldwide box office against a $100 million budget; such a poor performance that its sequel was removed from the release schedule entirely. Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 was added to Netflix just before the end of 2024 and quickly made its way into the streamer’s top 10, sitting at #10 at the time of writing, according to FlixPatrol. The film earned scores of 51% from critics and 70% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 also stars Avatar veterans Sam Worthington and Giovanni Ribisi, as well as Danny Huston. This was not the first time in his career that Costner stepped behind the camera to direct a film, but it was his first directorial credit in more than 20 years. Before Horizon, Costner most recently helmed Open Range, the 2003 western epic that he also starred in alongside Robert Duvall and Andor star Diego Luna. Costner also directed two films before that, making his debut in 1990 on Dances with Wolves, another Western that also stars Tantoo Cardinal, and The Postman, a dystopian sci-fi thriller that also stars Larenz Tate and Will Patton. Costner will also direct the second, third, and fourth installments in the Horizon movie franchise if the third and fourth ever make it to the big screen.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Thanks to a wave of departures and new arrivals to kick off the new year, the Netflix top 10 has been shaken up like never before. Both the Tom Hardy-led Mad Max: Fury Road and its Chris Hemsworth-starring prequel, Furiosa, are in the Netflix top 10 after leaving Max at the end of 2024. Other movies to leave Max and find success on Netflix at the start of 2025 include Dune: Part Two, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the kaiju thriller starring Dan Stevens.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 on Netflix.

WATCH ON NETFLIX