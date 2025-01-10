The first of Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga film series, theatrically released in June 2024, appears to be creating an impression on Netflix’s global charts, which is no doubt good news considering its unimpressive box office earnings. Following its debut, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 earned $29 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $9.1 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $38.2 million against a production budget of $50 million. Nevertheless, the Western film is doing pretty well on Netflix, as it is currently the seventh most-watched movie globally on the streamer.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 tells the story of American settlers during the Civil War who confront history and seize the future as they encroach on Western Apache land in newly established territory. This marks the film's first week on the charts thanks to 12 million hours viewed and 4 million viewers, most of whom are from the U.S. Costner directed, produced, and starred in this pic, which he also co-wrote with Jon Baird, based on an original story by the duo and Mark Kasdan.

In other Netflix charts news, Carry-On leads globally once more, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, with 17.4 million views. Also, The Six Triple Eight comes in second again with 10.8 million views. In the third spot is The Secret Life of Pets 2, followed by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Avicii – I’m Tim. Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop takes up sixth place while Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 comes closely behind, as does That Christmas. Closing the chart are two Chris Hemsworth features: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with 3.8 million views, and In the Heart of the Sea (3.7 million views).

The 'Horizon: An American Saga' Franchise Has More Chapters In Progress

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is one of four epic Westerns in the Horizon: An American Saga series. It features an ensemble cast, most of whom reprise their roles in Chapter 2. In addition to Costner, the first installment stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Giovanni Ribisi, with Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower in supporting roles.

The second chapter of the Horizon series premiered on September 7, 2024, at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Unfortunately, it won't be widely released in theaters till further notice due to Chapter 1’s box-office failure. Even so, plans for the third and fourth chapters are still moving forward, but no release dates have been announced yet.

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga is available on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the Western film series.

