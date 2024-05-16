The Big Picture Horizon: An American Saga is a major Western adventure directed by Kevin Costner, exploring the expansion of the American West.

The film features an all-star cast, including Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

The first installment premieres on June 28, with two more films in the series already in the works, promising a captivating saga.

Get ready for this summer's biggest western adventure, as Warner Bros. prepares to release the first two parts of Horizon: An American Saga. The upcoming movies will feature Kevin Costner portraying Hayes Ellison during a critical period of the expansion of the American West. The studio has released new character posters to promote the first part of the story, which will premiere in theaters on June 28. Directed by Costner himself, the first installment will make sure audiences get to know the most important faces of the Old West, before their story captivates them with the unpredictability of this time period.

The new character posters also feature Jena Malone and Sienna Miller, with the performers ready to step into the shoes of Ellen and Frances, respectively. The first trailer for Horizon established the major stakes set to be explored in the upcoming movies, with multiple communities trying to take over as much territory as they can while avoiding enemies. The story will also deal with the rapid expansion seen during that period of history, in a project that will also feature performances from Sam Worthington and Jamie Campbell Bower. And the first installment will mark the beginning of something that could grow into a major saga if it becomes successful.

The second installment of Horizon: An American Saga will debut on the big screen on August 16, merely a few weeks after its predecessors introduced the main characters of the narrative. And as if two installments released over a short amount of time weren't enough, it has been reported that a third film will begin filming before the release of the first one.

Who Wrote 'Horizon: An American Saga'?

Close

Horizon: An American Saga is a very personal project for Kevin Costner, who stars in, directed, produced and wrote the Western tale alongside Jon Baird. The screenwriter will also work on a project titled National Parks, starring Billy Campbell, Guillermo Diaz and Tiffany Dupont. For viewers who have followed Costner's career over the years, the fact that the artist has put a lot of effort into a major Western shouldn't come as a surprise, taking into account how he was involved with Yellowstone during the recent chapter of his trajectory. It's time for the actor to become a different kind of cowboy in Horizon: An American Saga.

You can check out the new character posters from Horizon: An American Saga above, before the first installment premieres in theaters on June 28.