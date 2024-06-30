The Big Picture Kevin Costner's passion project, Horizon, opened at $11 million, in line with expectations.

The film's performance isn't extraordinary, but it's typical for an original western.

The sequel is set for mid-August, with the story set in 1859 focusing on characters in the American West.

Kevin Costner has said for quite a while that his film series Horizon was about as deep to him as a passion project could run. The actor, director, and co-writer not only poured his time, vision, and ambition into the film series, but he also financed a large part of it, so every penny is vital for Costner's bottom line. Unfortunately for Costner, the film's opening weekend at the domestic box office saw the film take in just $11 million, which was around expectations following alarming tracking numbers in the weeks preceding the film.

It's not that Horizon is a box office flop as such, it's actually about right for an original western picture, similar to Costner's previous film Open Range. For context, Ron Howard's Far and Away opened at $10.1 million in 1992. Star-studded western remakes like Sony's The Magnificent Seven and Paramount's True Grit had higher openings, at $34.7 million and $24.8 million, respectively.

Although Horizon may have cost around $50 million to produce within a franchise exceeding $100 million — a second part opens in August — the performance isn’t extraordinary. Open Range finished at $58.3 million domestically, bolstered by positive reviews, unlike Horizon, which received mixed reactions. The sequel remains set for mid-August.

What Is 'Horizon' About?

Set in 1859, the film is all about providing initial snapshots of a small group of characters all either trying to make a go of it out west or, briefly, the Indigenous people already there, who are set to feature more heavily later in the series. The story is seen through the eyes of a couple of key characters. There is Frances, played by Sienna Miller, who is trying to make a new life with her daughter after her husband and son were killed just as she forms a new connection with First Lt. Trent Gephardt, portrayed by Sam Worthington, while the American Civil War looms. Elsewhere, the loner Hayes Ellison (Costner) accidentally comes across a familial conflict that will send him fleeing across the west alongside Marigola, played by Abbey Lee, with yet another kid in tow.

Part one of Horizon is playing in theaters now. The second part is saddling up and will join the cavalry on August 16. Learn everything there is to know about Costner’s latest project here in our all-encompassing guide.

