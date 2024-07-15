The Big Picture Director-star Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga disappointed at the box office, leading to a delayed sequel release.

Despite mixed reviews, this weekend Horizon grossed $2.4 million domestically and $1.4 million overseas.

Costner, who is funding the series, has started filming the third installment despite criticism.

Director-star Kevin Costner might’ve seen it coming, but the commercial disappointment of his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, must’ve still hurt. It forced New Line to reconsider releasing the already completed sequel in August, as they wait for more audiences to discover the first film organically. To that end, Horizon will be released on digital platforms this week. Despite that knowledge, audiences showed up to theaters to watch the three-hour epic Western on the big screen this weekend, although there was no last-minute resurgence to be seen.

Horizon grossed $2.4 million domestically this weekend, its third, and took its running total to $27 million. Including the $1.4 million that the film has made from overseas markets, its cumulative global haul now stands at a little over $28 million. Horizon will likely pass the $30 million mark worldwide when the dust settles, but that’s only a third of the reported $100 million budget that it shared with Chapter 2, which was supposed to be released in August. Having partially funded the series with his own money, Costner has confirmed that he has started filming the third installment; he also has plans for a fourth.

Horizon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews. It currently sits at a “rotten” 47% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson described the film as “Costner's worst-directed effort yet,” and like many others, criticized it for essentially being a three-hour trailer for what’s to come. Costner is synonymous with the struggling Western genre, having directed the Oscar-winning Dances with Wolves, and Open Range. For years, he starred in the blockbuster television series Yellowstone, which he departed unceremoniously because he was busy with the Horizon saga.

Audiences At Home Can Revive Interest In the Epic Saga

Once the most popular film genre in North America, the Western has gone out of fashion with younger audiences. Despite the popularity of shows like Yellowstone and even neo-Westerns like The Walking Dead, Justified and Breaking Bad, theatrical films have had an unpredictable time. Last year, Martin Scorsese’s similarly epic Killers of the Flower Moon struggled at the box office despite universal acclaim. It ultimately grossed a little over $150 million worldwide against a reported budget of over $200 million.

Horizon features an ensemble cast that includes Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Jamie Campbell Bower, and others. You can watch the film in theaters and on digital beginning Tuesday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

