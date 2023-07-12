Throughout the history of cinema, genres have had ups and downs in their popularity, with perhaps none having as extreme a sense of fluctuation than the Western. The Western genre has produced some of the most famous movies of all time, however, as the 21st century began, a yearning for its style faded from the public consciousness. Despite that, there have been some amazing Westerns in the 21st century, which all seemed to culminate with the release of the undeniably popular Yellowstone, with the show already being considered one of the Western genre's greatest television shows. There are many factors that led to the almighty triumph of Yellowstone, not least its talented and experienced cast, which included a Western legend in the form of Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves). However, after starring in the Taylor Sheridan-created series for five years, Kevin Costner announced his exit from the show, leading to the eventual announcement of the show's end upon the finale of season five.

Although there is no official announcement as to why the show has ended, many believe that Costner's departure was at least the catalyst, with his exit soon followed by the announcement of his next project. Since first commissioning the film way back in 1988, Horizon has been Costner's passion project that, despite his best efforts, never managed to make it off the ground. If it wasn't for the success and then his subsequent departure from Yellowstone, the realizing of Costner's dream may not have been possible. So, with a lot of Yellowstone fans' attention shifting focus to this next major Western and the confirmation that three sequels will also be on their way, here is everything we know about Horizon: An American Saga so far.

Related:'Yellowstone' to End With Season 5

Image via Paramount

Unfortunately, there is not yet an official release date for Kevin Costner's upcoming feature. However, the man himself did say back in May 2023 that he had hoped for a Fall 2023 release date. This has not yet been confirmed, but there is chance that the movie could debut at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The wait for this movie, for any who have followed it since its 1988 commission, has been longer than the wait for most projects, with even an approach to Disney following Costner's 2003 film Open Range ending in rejection. So, with that in mind, there is finally not long to wait to see Horizon come to life.

Where Can You Watch Horizon: An American Saga?

As a product distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, Horizon: An American Saga will be releasing exclusively in theaters. Once the film's theatrical window ends, it will eventually be made available to stream on Warner Bros' streaming service Max, which also hosts a number of other recent releases from the studio including Evil Dead Rise and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Is There a Trailer for Horizon: An American Saga?

Given the film is still in post-production, there is not yet a trailer for Horizon: An American Saga. However, with Costner's predicted release date of Fall 2023, surely fans can expect some sort of promotional material soon. On top of that, we do know that filming has already begun on the sequel to Horizon, with Costner stating in June 2022 that he had plans to film four Horizon movies back-to-back. With production beginning for the second chapter of this new franchise back in Spring 2023, that would suggest even further that a trailer for Horizon: An American Saga is sure to land soon. For any updates on the film and its sequels, stay tuned to Collider.

Who Is Starring in Horizon: An American Saga?

Image via Saban Films

For a project with such large franchising plans, it is understandable that an ensemble of extremely talented actors would need to be assembled. Starring alongside Kevin Costner are the likes of Jena Malone (Contact), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Will Patton (Armageddon), Kathleen Quinlan (Apollo 13), Luke Wilson (Vacancy), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Thomas Haden Church (Sideways), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), Tanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Jeff Fahey (Wyatt Earp), Tom Payne (The Walking Dead), Wase Chief, Tim Guinee (The Walking Dead), Michael Angarano (Sky High), Colin Cunningham (Falling Skies), Scott Haze (Old Henry), Angus Macfadyen (Braveheart), Douglas Smith (Big Little Lies), Jon Beavers (Animal Kingdom), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Danny Huston (Yellowstone), Larry Bagby (Hocus Pocus), Dale Dickey (Winter's Bone), Hayes Costner, James Landry Hébert (1883), Dalton Baker (Yellowstone), Georgia MacPhail (Terrifier 2), Naomi Winders (Studio C), and Austin Archer (The Night Clerk).

So, fans not only have confirmation that the first film will contain some star-studded firepower, but the sequels will as well.

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

Image via Orion Pictures

Stretching over a 15-year period that will include both the pre- and post-Civil War American west, Horizon aims to take a deeper look at that fascinating period of history, with the friction between those who attempted to find solace in an expanded settlement a key part of the movie(s). Although there is not yet an official plot synopsis for the movie, quoted on horseyhooves, Kevin Costner did have this to say:

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue, from the natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions”

Although we cannot know for certain what to expect from Horizon: An American Saga, we can expect an epic feel to the narrative, with Costner himself having likened working on it to working on Dances with Wolves.

Related:Taylor Sheridan Should Forget the Costner Drama and Go Back to Making Cool Neo-Westerns

Who Is Behind Horizon: An American Saga?

As his passion project, Kevin Costner is not only the star and creator of the film, but also director, producer, and writer alongside Jon Baird (National Parks). Also in the crew are cinematographer J. Michael Muro (Crash), production designer Derek R. Hill (Three Kings), editor Miklos Wright (Luke Cage), and costume designer Lisa Lovaas (Transformers), with all four of them having been confirmed as also working on the sequel.

Where Is Horizon: An American Saga Being Filmed?

Image via Warner Bros

Within the Western genre, location is crucial to the success of the movie, with the vast western landscapes pivotal to the audience's immersion into the world. So, with that in mind, fans will be delighted to learn that Horizon: An American Saga has been filmed primarily in the beautiful southern Utah, with specific filming taking place in the Moab and St. George areas.