The Big Picture Horizon: An American Saga showcases a star-studded ensemble ready to take on the risks and dangers of the Wild West.

This Western epic explores the lure of the Old West and the sacrifices made during the American Civil War period.

Kevin Costner not only directs and writes the film but also stars in it as Hayes Ellison, leading a talented cast in this cinematic adventure.

The second trailer for Kevin Costner's upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga has dropped, and it continues to showcase the risks and dangers of the Wild West. This Western epic features a star-studded ensemble who have appeared in notable projects from different genres, and all have gathered to grab a piece of what the Wild West can offer. They just have to be strong and tough enough to grab it.

This newest trailer depicts a more sinister and dangerous setting, where the people have their own motives and will do whatever it takes to achieve their goals, even if it means pillaging and plundering settlements. Just like the first trailer, it continues to tease this "promising place" called "Horizon," a town that promises riches and a chance for a new beginning. Unfortunately, their hope comes with risk as settlements get constantly attacked, and people are being warned that some wouldn't want to share their land and that whatever they build will be burned down. All they can do is to "keep going," even if it means settling things down with violence. The trailer also revealed that this western epic will be released in two parts, both coming out in 2024.

After it was announced that Costner left his role in Yellowstone after 5 seasons, it became possible for him to pursue this project. While two chapters will be making their way to theaters, it was reported that Horizon will have a total of four parts, and Chapter 3 is currently in the works.

According to an officia press release, Horizon: An American Saga will be set during the American Civil War period. The film's official synopsis reads "Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Who Stars in 'Horizon: An American Saga'?

Not only is Costner directing and writing Horizon: An American Saga, he's also going to star in it, playing the role of Hayes Ellison. This film also features a massive cast list, featuring many who have starred in noteworthy roles in their career. Some of them include Avatar's Sam Worthington, The Hunger Games' Jena Malone, The Walking Dead's Tom Payne, and Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower. Also entering the wild American West are Sky High star, Michael Angarano, Guardians of the Galaxy's Michael Rooker, Stargirl's Luke Wilson, and Yellowstone's Will Patton.

Chapter 1 of Horizon: An American Saga will hit theaters on June 28. Meanwhile, Chapter 2 will arrive two months later, on August 16, 2024. You can watch the trailer above.