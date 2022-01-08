Sony announced that Horizon Zero Dawn developers Guerrilla Games are working on a Virtual Reality exclusive game set in the same universe, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The reveal was made with a small video that presents three new characters and teases the first-person wonders of exploring a world filled with robotic animals.

During Sony's Consumer Electronics Show, the company confirmed Horizon Call of the Mountain will be the first exclusive game of the PS VR2, the new hardware developed to take advantage of the PlayStation 5 graphic processing and allow players to play VR games. According to Guerrilla Games Jan-Bart van Beek, Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a unique experience “that has been built from the ground up for PlayStation's next-gen VR hardware.” The new PS VR2 will track the player’s eye and head movement, besides using special cameras to track the controllers, increasing the sensibility of how VR responds to the player’s input. So, it’ll be interesting to know how all of this will work together with the PlayStation 5 haptic controller.

While information about the gameplay is still scarce, the teaser for Horizon Call of the Mountain sure looks good. In the teaser, a group of three people travels down a small river when they cross paths with a Tallneck, one of the classic robotic animals introduced by Horizon Zero Dawn. While we still don’t know who these characters are, the main games’ protagonist, Alloy, is set to appear in the VR spin-off, although she probably won’t be a playable character.

During the presentation of Horizon Call of the Mountain, van Beek also assured fans Guerrilla Games is putting the “final touches” in Horizon Forbidden West, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn. The sequel will bring Aloy back as her tribe is sent on a quest to a frontier known as the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills everything it infects. Horizon Forbidden West will have a larger map than the original game, and will also add new features like underwater exploration, allowing players to uncover new secrets beneath seas, lakes, and rivers. The sequel will also enhance the melee combat, climbing mechanics, and improve traversal options, giving players more freedom to explore the franchise’s exciting world.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on February 18, 2022, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There’s no release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain or the PS VR2. However, since Horizon Call of the Mountain is the first PS VR2 exclusive, the system and the game should be released simultaneously. Check Horizon Call of the Mountain teaser below:

