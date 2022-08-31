The wild west just keeps getting wilder. Per Deadline, Kevin Costner's western epic Horizon has added four more names to the already loaded cast including Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker. Joining the film alongside him are Jena Malone (The Hunger Games franchise), Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico), and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon). The foursome will appear in the film with the previously announced Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, and, most recently, Thomas Haden Church.

A passion project for Costner, Horizon covers a fifteen-year period of pre- and post-Civil War expansion out to the American West, exploring the hardships all manner of travelers faced in their journeys. Through a myriad of perspectives, the story will look at how settlers interacted with the natives along the way and braved the natural elements that made the journey so perilous. Moreover, it explores the drive of the settlers searching for a better life as well as the ruthless, cutthroat nature many resort to.

Rooker has stuck around as a major star for years now, more recently earning praise as Yondu Udonta in the MCU. Before starring in two Guardians of the Galaxy films and an episode of What If..? though, he was a household name as Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead and, even before that, had an extensive career in television and film that included his first and one of his best starring roles in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. A favorite and close friend of James Gunn, Rooker appeared in the director's first film Slither and later joined his other successful superhero flick The Suicide Squad. Among his most recent roles are F9: The Fast Saga, The Dark Tower, Love and Monsters, and Fairfax, and he'll next be seen on-screen with The Out-Laws and Fast X.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Rooker and Costner aren't total strangers either, with both having appeared in the Oscar-winning JFK. In Rooker, Costner adds more blockbuster star power to the film, one perfectly capable of stealing the show whenever he's on-screen. It's also a welcome return to the west for the star, who appeared in the all-time great western Tombstone back in 1993.

Malone appeared throughout The Hunger Games films as well as Neon Demon, and Zach Snyder's Sucker Punch, though more recently she's turned to television, appearing in Amazon's Goliath. She's familiar with working alongside Costner thanks to Hatfields & McCoys and will next re-team with Snyder for Rebel Moon. Edda, meanwhile, is known for his appearance as notorious crime lord El Chapo in Narcos: Mexico, though he also recently appeared in American Made and The Forever Purge. On the video game front, he can also be heard in The Last of Us: Part II. Rounding out the group, Means has a big role on the horizon with Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, though he's also recently appeared in Reservation Dogs. He also previously appeared in AMC's The Son with Pierce Brosnan.

Horizon is co-written by Costner and Jon Baird, and he produces through his Territory Pictures banner. There's no word on when the film will release, but for now, check out a previous interview Collider conducted with Costner on his appearance in Let Him Go.